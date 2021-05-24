Nickelodeon's ‘Rugrats' Returns with Bigger Adventures and a New Look

Tommy, Angelica, Chuckie and the rest of the Rugrats gang are back for an all-new, CG-animated series. The “Rugrats'' revival has been in the works since 2018 and will premiere on Paramount+ on May 27. The original cast (minus Christine Cavanaugh, who died in 2014) are reprising their roles.

E.G. Daily (Tommy Pickles), Cheryl Chase (Angelica Pickles), Nancy Cartwright (Chuckie Finster), Cree Summer (Susie Carmichael) and Kath Soucie (Phil and Lil DeVille) sat down with NBC to talk about what’s new in this revival, and the familiar faces fans can expect to see once again. Chase says “Rugrats” has meant a lot to people over the years because it resonates with kids and parents.

“The writers wrote from their own experiences in their lives,” Chase said. “They had small children when they were working on the show. So they would gather around and say, ‘Well what did your kid do?’ And they would take experiences from their babies, and put it into the writing.”

The show continues the tale of toddlers from the 90s hit with CG animation and even bigger adventures. When it premiered on Nickelodeon in 1991, “Rugrats” was part of the very first Nicktoons block, a vanguard idea at the time made up of three separate animated shows each with a distinct look and story.

“Rugrats” was created by the then-husband-and-wife duo of Gábor Csupó and Arlene Klasky, along with Paul Germain in 1989. It’s the second longest running animated series on Nickelodeon after “SpongeBob SquarePants” and has had several history-making moments. It was widely praised for its groundbreaking portrayal of Jewish kids and families with a Chanukah and Passover special episode.



The series earned four Daytime Emmy Awards, six Kids' Choice Awards and its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It ran successfully until its final episode aired in 2004 and became a franchise, spawning video games, movies, and a spinoff. Now, the new “Rugrats” series hopes to introduce a new generation of audiences to their toddler tales when it debuts May 27 on the Paramount+ app.

