Family of missing woman in Spain makes public plea for her safe return

The family of missing Ana Henao Knezevich speak out about her disappearance.

"We are traumatized," said Ana’s brother, Felipe Henao. "One can't eat, sleep, live."

Knezevic Henao, a South Florida woman who traveled to Spain, has been missing since Feb. 2, her estranged husband, David Knezevich was arrested Saturday at Miami International Airport when he arrived on a flight from his home country of Serbia, where he had been for months.

Henao and his family are making a public plea for anyone who has seen or knows where his sister is to please come forward.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"The last time I spoke with her on the phone was on January 24th," said Henao. "She was happy, optimistic about the future."

When asked what he would want to tell her sister Henao said: "That I love her, I miss her, I'm waiting for her and I support here."

The FBI has laid out a detailed case earlier this week showing why agents believe he is behind Ana's disappearance from her apartment in Spain but gave no indication about what they think happened to her.

Court documents released late Monday show that agents believe David Knezevich resembles the man wearing a motorcycle helmet who spray painted the security camera lens outside Ana's Madrid apartment on Feb. 2. The man left an hour later carrying a suitcase.

Knezevich is charged with kidnapping and is being held pending a bail hearing.

David Knezevich

Knezevich’s attorney, Ken Padowitz, did not return a call Monday seeking comment. He has said his client is innocent and was in his native Serbia on the day his 40-year-old wife disappeared, 1,600 miles away. But agents say Knezevich rented a Peugeot in the Serbian capital Belgrade four days earlier.

The Knezeviches, who sometimes spell their surname “Knezevic,” had been married for 13 years. They own EOX Technology Solutions Inc., which does computer support for South Florida businesses. Records show they also own a home and two other Fort Lauderdale properties, one of those currently under foreclosure.

Ana’s brother, Juan Henao, called the couple’s divorce “nasty” in an interview with a Fort Lauderdale detective, a report shows. He told police David was angry that they would be dividing a substantial amount of money. Ana is a naturalized American citizen from Colombia.

"It's been extremely hard. It's hard to imagine the anguish and grief they (the family) face every day when their daughter, sister, their beloved best friend is no longer with them and to wake up to that feeling of uncertainty," said Courtney Caprio, who represents Ana's family.