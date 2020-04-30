Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer Donates Breathing Monitors to Hospitals

The monitors “can indicate potential onset before other symptoms present,” the Oscar-winning actress said

Actress Octavia Spencer is stepping in to help patients who are affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to NBC News.

Spencer recently donated breathing monitors to assist hospitals in her home state of Alabama and the state that’s been hit the hardest, New York, she wrote on Instagram this week.

I, like many of you, have felt helpless in knowing how to help during this time. Seeing what is happening in the communities that I love, I have teamed up with @Mikucare to donate monitors to nursing and medical facilities in Alabama and New York to provide much needed relief to nurses as they navigate care for COVID-19 patients. Miku’s contactless respiratory monitoring offers the ability to detect nuanced changes in breathing patterns. With the understanding that respiration is one of the earliest indicators of illness, Miku’s breathing monitoring can indicate potential onset before other symptoms present. Miku’s two-way talk and video functionality also provides patients and medical personnel a method to communicate safely and effectively with those who have contracted the highly contagious virus. Please everyone do your part to stay safe and stay home in order to protect yourself and the ones you love most and I hope we can all find ways - small and large - to give back to our neighbors, family, and those on the frontlines. @baptist_health @montefiorehealthsystem

The Oscar-winning actress teamed up with Mikucare, a baby monitor company, to provide contactless monitors that can detect “nuanced changes in breathing patterns” and “indicate potential onset before other symptoms present,” Spencer said.

The two-way talk and video functions also allows patients and medical personnel to communicate from a safe distance.

Read the full story at NBC News.com.

