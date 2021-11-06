Officials: 8 Killed, Hundreds Treated for Injuries at Astroworld Fest in Houston

Officials in Texas say at least eight people are dead and hundreds of others were injured in a crowd surge Friday night at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena both reported there were eight people killed and that more than 300 people had been treated at a field hospital for injuries.

Pena said 17 people were hospitalized, 11 of whom were in cardiac arrest. The conditions of those hospitalized are not yet known.

Pena told reporters about 50,000 people were attending the festival when, at about 9:38 p.m., there was a surge toward the stage while Travis Scott was performing and that "scores of people were injured."

"That caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries, people began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic," the fire chief said.

Our hearts are broken. People go to these events looking for a good time, a chance to unwind, to make memories. It’s not the kind of event you go to where you expect to find out about fatalities. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

Pena said the causes of death will be determined by the medical examiner. Meanwhile, police are working to identify the victims.

Houston police Executive Assistant Chief Lt. Larry Satterwhite, who was near the front, said the situation developed quickly.

"It seems like it happened with just over the course of a few minutes —suddenly we had several people down on the ground experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode," he said.

About 50,000 people were at the event at NRG Park, which was being put on by rapper and producer Travis Scott. The festival, which is in its third year, was expected to be a two-day event, but officials said that Saturday's lineup had been canceled.

The surge happened around 9 p.m. Friday night. The show was called off shortly after several people began suffering injuries.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner urged people not to speculate about what happened but said the incident was under investigation.

"We just don't know. But we will find out," he said.

Hidalgo said a reunification center has been set up at the Wyndham Houston at 8686 Kirby for anyone looking for missing AstroWorld attendees.