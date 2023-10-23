Pink shares she nearly died after overdose at age 16

Originally appeared on E! Online

Pink is looking back at a difficult time in her life.

While reflecting on the challenges she faced during her teenage years, the three-time Grammy winner spoke about her past drug use.

"I was a punk. I had a mouth. I had a chip on my shoulder," Pink told Cecilia Vega in a "60 Minutes" interview that aired Oct. 22. "Basically, I grew up in a house where every day my parents were screaming at each other, throwing things, hated each other. And then I got into drugs. I was selling drugs. And then I was kicked out of the house. I dropped out of high school. I was off the rails."

She then recalled a near-fatal incident that occurred when she was 16 that served as her wake-up call.

"Thanksgiving of 1995 I was at a rave, and I overdosed," the singer remembered. "I was on—oh boy—ecstasy, angel dust, crystal, all kinds of things. And then I was out. Done. Too much."

Pink, who has previously spoken about her overdose and how she stopped using drugs after that incident, landed her first record deal with girl group Choice weeks later, according to "60 Minutes." While the band had a short run, her success as a solo artist has stood the test of time.

In fact, the "Raise Your Glass" artist—who shares daughter Willow, 12, and son Jameson, 6, with husband Carey Hart—reflected on how much things have changed for her since she was starting out in 2000.

"My dressing room used to be like whiskey and cigarettes," she told "60 Minutes." "Then it was ball pits and stuffed animals."

And whether in music or in interviews, Pink prefers to be open and honest with her fans versus tight-lipped and private.

"I guess I look at it in a very specific way: If I'm a mystery to you, how can I expect you to connect with me? And if I'm a person that's desperate for connection, then why would mystery be interesting to me?" she said. "I want to know you. I want you to know me."

