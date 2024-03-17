Reba McEntire denies calling Taylor Swift an ‘entitled little brat'

No, there is no bad blood between Reba McEntire and Taylor Swift.

The 68-year-old is setting the record straight in response to a viral post posted on a satirical news Facebook page that had claimed that she had confronted Taylor Swift over an alleged negative response to the country star's performance of the national anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl and also allegedly called the fellow singer an "entitled little brat."

"Please don't believe everything you see on the Internet," McEntire wrote on Instagram March 16, alongside a screenshot of the post. "I did not say this."

"The Voice" coach went on to compliment the fellow Grammy winner. "Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model," she wrote, "and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry."

McEntire and Swift, who had attended the Super Bowl to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce as he helped lead his Kansas City Chiefs to victory, have met several times in past years.

The two were last photographed together at the 2015 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards. At the 2011 CMA Awards, they shared a hug after McEntire announced Swift as the winner of CMA Entertainer of the Year.

Last December, the country singer sang the "Wildest Dreams" singer's praises as she recalled the first time she heard her singing live. It was at the 2007 ACM Awards, where Swift performed her debut single, "Tim McGraw," in front of Tim McGraw, who sat in the front row with wife and fellow country star Faith Hill.

"She walked down the steps looking right at Tim McGraw, singing," McEntire told NBC last December 2023. "And I'm like, 'This girl is gonna be a huge star.'"

Swift is currently on hiatus from her Eras world tour until May.