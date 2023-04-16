Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe are celebrating their son's career milestone.

The former couple, who wed in 1999 and finalized a divorce in 2008, were both in attendance at their 19-year-old son Deacon Phillippe's album release party for his project "A New Earth."

As seen in photos shared to Phillippe's Instagram April 14, the Legally Blonde actress stepped out for the event in a red, button-up top paired with jeans. Meanwhile, The 2nd actor sported a white shirt with an orange, grey and white cardigan.

The former couple's daughter Ava Phillippe, 23, was also present for the celebration, where she rocked a green crop top with black jeans.

"Awesome night w family & friends celebrating the release of, 'A New Earth' by @deaconphillippe !!" Ryan captioned a carousel of images from the gathering. "Stream, download, and listen to the album."

As co-parents, Witherspoon and Phillippe have reunited for many family milestones over the years. In 2021, they posed together with Deacon at a celebration for his 18th birthday. At the time, Phillippe penned a sweet message on being both a father to him and a co-parent with Witherspoon.

"Happy 18th birthday to our gorgeous, smart, talented, and caring son," the actor wrote on Instagram. "You are a true light in this world and are so loved by all who know you. We are lucky to be your mom and dad. Love you, pup..(I'd say we did pretty good @reesewitherspoon)."

Fast forward to now and the co-parents are celebrating their son for a major career accomplishment—which comes after he made his acting debut in season three of Netflix's Never Have I Ever as the character Parker.

As for how he did in his first onscreen role?

Ramona Young, who plays Eleanor on the series, exclusively told E! News in an August interview, "He just showed up and was so cool as a cucumber. He was handsome. He knew what he was doing. It was great."

Meanwhile, Never Have I Ever co-creator Mindy Kaling also had praise for the actor.

"He's such a great kid. Such a talented kid," she shared. "He grew up with two successful actor parents, but came to set open-eyed wanting to learn. When he finished, he wrote me the nicest note. He's so Reese's son."