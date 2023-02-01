Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares Memories of Dolly Parton as a Producer on ‘Buffy'

Sarah Michelle Gellar is giving props to Dolly Parton for being an uncredited producer on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer."

During a recent visit to "The Tonight Show," the 45-year-old actor, who played the show's titular character, Buffy Summers, confirmed that Parton, 77, helped bring the spooky drama to TV.

“Little-known fact, the legend Dolly Parton was a producer,” Gellar told host Jimmy Fallon.

Though Parton was a benevolent force behind the scenes, Gellar and her co-stars never got to interact with her.

"You know, we never saw her. Like, we'd get Christmas gifts in the beginning that would have her name, and I would think, 'She doesn't know who I am.'"

But it turns out, the "Jolene" singer knew exactly who Gellar was.

"Then, one day, somebody asked (Parton) about it, and she complimented the show and my performance," Gellar recalled. "And I was like, 'Oh, I can die now. Dolly Parton knows who I am and thinks I'm good.'"

Interestingly, Buffy Summers and Dolly Parton are forever bonded by another connection: Both women were born on Jan. 19.

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” debuted in 1997 and aired for seven seasons until 2003. The show's first five seasons aired on the WB, with its final two airing on UPN.

In March 2022, Gellar celebrated the 25th anniversary of the show's premiere with a pair of throwback pics on Instagram.

“25 years ago today I had the honor to introduce the world to my version of Buffy Anne Summers. It was an uphill battle. A mid season replacement, on a new network based on a movie, that was by no means a giant success. But then there was you. The fans. You believed in us. You made this happen. You are the reason 25 years later we are still celebrating. So today we celebrate you as well," she wrote with the hashtag #wwbd.

Though Buffy Summers continues to be hailed for her heroism, Joss Whedon, the show's creator, has come under fire in recent years for his allegedly toxic behavior.

Whedon has been accused of verbal abuse by actors from both "Buffy" and the 2017 movie "Justice League," which he directed.

Last month, Gellar opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about how she remains proud of "Buffy" despite Whedon's allegedly abusive behavior.

“I’ve come to a good place with it, where it’s easier to talk about,” Gellar said, without mentioning Whedon’s name. “I’ll never tell my full story because I don’t get anything out of it.”

She later added, "I will always be proud of ‘Buffy.’ I will always be proud of what my castmates did, what I did.”

“Was it an ideal working situation? Absolutely not,” she said. “But it’s OK to love ‘Buffy’ for what we created because I think it’s pretty spectacular.”

