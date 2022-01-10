Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for COVID-19

"TODAY" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19.

Guthrie is fully vaccinated and has received a booster dose of the vaccine.

She anchored Monday's show virtually from home and said she was feeling well, "little sniffles, but not much more than that."

"Trading places w @hodakotb! Feeling fine - be back in studio soon ;)," she tweeted.

It comes less than a week after her co-anchor Hoda Kotb tested positive for COVID. Kotb was back in the studio Monday morning after receiving two subsequent negative tests.

COVID-19 cases have surged in recent weeks, jumping more than 200% in the last 14 days, according to an analysis by NBC News.

The emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant has converged with the delta variant, sparking an explosion of cases that coincided with the holiday travel season in many places.

Many vaccinated people have gotten breakthrough infections, though their more likely to have mild symptoms, if any, since the shots trigger multiple defenses in your immune system, making it much more difficult for omicron to slip past them all.

That's because omicron appears to replicate much more efficiently than previous variants. And if infected people have high virus loads, there's a greater likelihood they'll pass it on to others, especially the unvaccinated.

While some people might mistakenly think the COVID-19 vaccines will completely block infection, the shots are mainly designed to prevent severe illness, says Louis Mansky, a virus researcher at the University of Minnesota. And the vaccines are still doing their job on that front, particularly for people who've gotten boosters.

As the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly, how soon may symptoms of the virus appear?