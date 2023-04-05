When it comes to raising toddlers, Scarlett Johansson knows how to spring into action.

The Black Widow star recently shared insight into what motherhood is really like, especially once they turn 3, as she recalled the challenges of raising her and ex-husband Romain Dauriac's 8-year-old daughter Rose when she was a toddler.

"It's really tough," Johansson told The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast hosts Lauryn and Michael Bosstick on April 2. "I remember my daughter when she was 2, I said, 'This is great. I don't know what everybody is talking about.' And then she turned 3, and it's like being in an emotionally abusive relationship."

The 38-year-old—who is also a mom to her and her husband Colin Jost's son Cosmo Jost, 20 months—explained that toddlers go through many waves of emotions and aren't afraid to vocalize their demands.

"It's crazy, very intense emotional swings and so bossy and adamant," Johansson continued. "And, also these huge mood swings, constant mood swings...You're up and down constantly."

Babies, on the other hand, are much easier to take care of, according to the Marriage Story actress.

"Having a baby is so lovely," she gushed. "They're so cute. They sit there and they love you and then that's it. And you just get love from them."

But once they get older, she added, "You get a lot of grief from toddlers. Everything you do is wrong."

As for how Rose is taking on her big sister duties? Johansson revealed in December 2021, just 4 months after Cosmo was born, how she was adjusting to her new role.

"She's pretty neutral about it," the mom of two said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show at the time, "which I think is a good thing."

She continued, "I imagine that they'll be very different people. You know, my daughter is a little bossy. I don't know where she gets it from, and she's very headstrong…Well, he's just putting his feet in his mouth. So, he seems pretty laid-back."

Only time will tell if Johansson continues to describe her son as chill as he approaches the terrible twos.