See Will Smith's Oh-So Relatable Pandemic Bod in New Shirtless Photo

Will Smith says he is ready to get back into the "best shape of my life."

"This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry," Smith captioned his post on Tuesday. "I love this body but wanna FEEL better."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In the post, "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star struck a hilarious pose while wearing – well, his underwear.

"The Bad Boys" actor even managed to throw a small joke into the caption, writing, "No more midnight muffins, this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!! Teaming up with @youtube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!"

The upcoming partnership with YouTube makes for the perfect fit since the star has already racked up an astounding 9.28 million subscribers based on his own comical, inspiring and just downright relatable content shared through his official channel.

Will Smith's 50 Most Stylish Fashion Flashbacks

According to Entertainment Weekly, the official partnership between the actor and the video platform is set for a 2022 release.

Actor Will Smith tells Seth Meyers about his relationship with comedian Eddie Murphy.

"This new six-part fitness unscripted series from Westbrook Media and YouTube Originals is the story of Will Smith, looking up one day to find himself in middle age, rebuilding his body into the best shape of his life and getting his groove back along the way," the statement reads. "This is the fun, funny, inspirational, wildly adventurous, and deeply entertaining story of Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more, teaming up with guests including pro athletes, scientists and experts, and top YouTube creators."

The declaration comes just days after the actor got candid in an Instagram post on Sunday, writing, "I'm in the worst shape of my life."

So, get your best workout outfit ready to follow Smith's fitness journey throughout the next year.

Will Smith performs an original rap with Jimmy Fallon breaking down the Fresh Prince's entire life and career to date.