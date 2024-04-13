Shakira made an entrance like no other on the first night of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

During the set of DJ's Bizarrap, the singer surprisingly appeared on an elevated platform behind the DJ decks, driving fans insane.

Shakira was rocking a crocheted fiery yellow-red color dress and some aviator sunglasses as she danced across the stage.

The Colombian singer joined forces with DJ Bizarrap as the duo sang their hits “La Fuerte” and “BZRP Music Session #53.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The "Hips Don't Lie" artist took the opportunity to announce her 2024 World Tour "Las Mujeres ya no Lloran" for later this year.

So stoked to finally announce that LAS MUJERES YA NO LLORAN WORLD TOUR is happening! Can’t wait to be back on stage partying and celebrating with my wolfpack! 🐺 Dates coming up soon - register for info / pre-sale access now! Auuuuuuuuuuuuuu! https://t.co/d44sH7UdoW #LMYNLWT pic.twitter.com/gYZUbcOn2m — Shakira (@shakira) April 13, 2024

Over 100,000 fans are expected at the first weekend of Coachella.

Pop superstar Shakira was honored by her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia, on Wednesday with a 21-foot bronze statue.