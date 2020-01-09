Elon Musk

Singer Grimes, Elon Musk’s Girlfriend, says she’s ‘Knocked Up’

The Canadian singer has been romantically linked to Elon Musk. They made their debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala

Singer Grimes, Elon Musk's girlfriend, said on Instagram Wednesday that she is "knocked up," according to NBC News.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, shared a topless photo of herself on Instagram with what appeared to be an image of a fetus photo-edited onto her stomach.

Grimes responded to comments on the post, which showed her topless: "being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is." That original post was taken down and Grimes posted a less revealing version of the photo later Wednesday.

Entertainment News

Harvey Weinstein 54 mins ago

Weinstein Judge Won’t Step Aside as Jury Selection Resumes

Brad Pitt 14 mins ago

Pitt Credits Cooper for Helping Him Get Sober During Touching Speech

A representative for Grimes did not immediately return a request for comment.

Read more on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Elon Musk
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us