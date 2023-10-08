‘Sister Wives' star Christine Brown, new husband David Woolley gush about wedding on IG

Originally appeared on E! Online

Christine Brown and David Woolley are in marital bliss.

The "Sister Wives" star—and Koby Brown's ex—and her new husband David Woolley shared their first social media posts as a married couple one day after they tied the knot.

"I'm so blessed! I've married my best friend," Brown, 51, wrote on Instagram Oct. 8, alongside pics of the two at their wedding. "@david__woolley and I are happy and honored to have been surrounded by so much love. It was an incredible experience with our family and friends. We're finally married with the wedding of our dreams. #marriedOctober72023 #blessedandhonored #loveofmylife #honoredloyaltrue #myking"

Woolley, 59, also shared the wedding pics on his Instagram, writing, "We're married!! I found my unicorn @christine_brownsw and she's a keeper and so beautiful, inside and out! One. Hot. Mamma! We're beyond grateful to our family and friends for joining us on our absolutely amazing and incredible wedding! #wedding #loveofmylife #soulmates #lovedandblessed #weremarried #myqueen"

TLC, which airs "Sister Wives" and is documenting the now-married couple's love story, also shared a video of the couple appearing together after tying the knot. "I have a very important announcement to make—I'm married!" Brown said, showing her new wedding ring.

After giving a twirl in her sleeveless, white lace bridal gown, the 51-year-old continued, "I'd like to introduce you to my husband David."

He then approached his bride and the two said in unison, "We're married!" before sharing a sweet kiss and another hug.

The pair married Oct. 7, several months after getting engaged. They exchanged vows at the Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah in front of more than 300 family and friends, including "Sister Wives" costar Janelle Brown, Kody Brown's second ex-spouse, according to People. She reposted TLC's video of Christine and David on her Instagram Stories.

Absent from the nuptials: Kody Brown, his ex-wife Meri Brown and his remaining wife Robyn Brown, the outlet said.

Christine Brown announced in November 2021 that she and Kody Brown—with whom she shares children Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13—had split. They had been in a plural marriage, which they never made legal, for 25 years.

Christine Brown was the first of Kody Brown's four spouses to end their union. A year later, in December 2022, Kody Brown revealed on a "Sister Wives" special that he had separated from Janelle Brown, 54, with him he shares children Logan, 29, Madison, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, and Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18.

This past January, Meri Brown, who was once legally married to Kody Brown and with whom he shares one child, announced on Instagram that the two had decided to end their "marriage relationship."

Kody Brown had married Robyn Brown, with whom he shares two children, in 2014 after divorcing Meri Brown as part of an arrangement to "legally restructure" his whole family.