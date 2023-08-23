SPOTIFY

Spotify's most streamed songs of the summer are out — and country tops the list

The streaming service released their songs of the summer exclusively on TODAY Aug. 23

By Joyann Jeffrey | TODAY

a mobile phone with the logo of Spotify on its screen.
Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Spotify is announcing the most streamed songs of the summer, and what a great season it was for Morgan Wallen and country music at large.

The singer's song "Last Night" tops the streaming service's list as the most streamed song of the summer in the U.S., making history as the first-ever country song to claim the No. 1 spot. However, Wallen's wins don't stop there as he also has two other songs in the top 20 list in the U.S.: "You Proof" (2022) and "Wasted On You" (2021).

The list, which was released exclusively on TODAY Aug. 23, also reveals that "Ella Baila Sola" by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma came in second, "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift came in third, "Fukumean" by Gunna claimed the fourth spot and "Vampire" by Olivia Rodrigo showed up in fifth.

Spotify's other highly anticipated list is the most streamed songs of the summer globally, and fans will be delighted to see that “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma came in first, "WHERE SHE GOES" by Bad Bunny came in second, "Seven (feat. Latto)" by Jung Kook came in third, "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift as fourth and "Le Bebe (Remix)" by Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma came in fifth.

To see both complete lists, read below.

Spotify’s most streamed songs of summer in the U.S.

  1. “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen
  2. “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma
  3. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift
  4. “fukumean” by Gunna
  5. “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo
  6. “Fast Car” by Luke Combs
  7. “Kill Bill” by SZA
  8. “See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis)” by Tyler, The Creator
  9. “un x100to” by Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny
  10. “You Proof” by Morgan Wallen
  11. “All My Life (feat. J. Cole)” by Lil Durk, J. Cole
  12. “WHERE SHE GOES” by Bad Bunny
  13. “La Bebe — Remix” by Yng Lvcas, Peso Pluma
  14. “Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]” by Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Aqua
  15. “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan
  16. “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress, Ice Spice
  17. “Wasted On You” by Morgan Wallen
  18. “TQM” by Fuerza Regida
  19. “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” by Dua Lipa
  20. “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

Spotify’s most streamed songs of summer globally:

  1. “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma
  2. “WHERE SHE GOES” by Bad Bunny
  3. “Seven (feat. Latto)” by Jung Kook, Latto
  4. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift
  5. “La Bebe — Remix” by Yng Lvcas, Peso Pluma
  6. “un x100to” by Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny
  7. “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
  8.  “Daylight” by David Kushner
  9. “Sprinter” by Dave, Central Cee
  10. “As It Was” by Harry Styles
  11. “Cupid — Twin Ver.” by FIFTY FIFTY
  12. “LALA” by Myke Towers
  13. “Kill Bill” by SZA
  14. “Peso Pluma: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55” by Bizarrap, Peso Pluma
  15. “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo
  16. “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” by Dua Lipa
  17. “Classy 101” by Feid, Young Miko
  18. “TQM” by Fuerza Regida
  19. “I Wanna Be Yours” by Arctic Monkeys
  20. “Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” by Rema, Selena Gomez

