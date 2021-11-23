steve burton

Steve Burton Fired From ‘General Hospital' for Refusal to Get Covid Vaccine

Burton has played Jason Morgan in more than 2,200 episodes

Steve Burton arrives at the 41st annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, June 22, 2014, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Veteran “General Hospital” actor Steve Burton said Tuesday that he's been fired from the iconic ABC soap opera for failing to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Burton, who played Jason Morgan in more than 2,200 episodes for the past 30 years, was still listed on the "General Hospital" website on Tuesday.

His termination had been rumored for weeks around Port Charles.

