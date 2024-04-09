Suki Waterhouse is embracing her postpartum body with a refreshing message

Originally appeared on E! Online

Suki Waterhouse is sharing insight into her motherhood gig.

The "Daisy Jones & The Six" actress — who recently welcomed her first child with fiancé Robert Pattinson — opened up about the highs and lows of her postpartum journey.

"The fourth trimester has been… humbling!" Waterhouse wrote on Instagram April 8. "The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones!"

Despite feeling all the feels since giving birth to her little one, the 32-year-old closed her post with a gentle reminder to herself — and seemingly new moms everywhere.

"I'm proud of everything my body has achieved," she added, "and proud of the kindness and grace I've given myself during this recovery period."

In addition to her refreshing message, the "Good Looking" singer also snapped several mirror selfies of her body transformation. She posed in a bra, waist-high panties and oversized cardigan, while holding onto a bottle of milk.

Waterhouse's candid Instagram post is one of the few instances she's shared personal details about her life. After all, she and Pattinson — who are notoriously private about their romance — haven't publicly commented on the name or sex of their newborn.

In fact, it was only five months ago that Waterhouse revealed she was pregnant. While performing at Corona Capital Music Festival in November, she debuted her growing baby bump in a curve-hugging silver dress.

"I decided to wear something particularly sparkly because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she cheekily told the audience. "I'm not sure if it's working."

A month later, she swapped out her shimmery dress for a shiny diamond ring on that finger.

