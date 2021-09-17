The Best Deals and Freebies for National Cheeseburger Day

There’s so much to love about a great cheeseburger, from the layers of cheese to the toppings, like onions, bacon and avocado.

However, there’s something that makes a cheeseburger even better. This year, National Cheeseburger Day will be celebrated on September 18. Chains nationwide are offering deals and discounts on some of their best burgers — and we’re all invited to the party.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The first 100 customers to sign up on September 18 on Black Tap’s National Cheeseburger Day website will be rewarded with a complimentary cheeseburger with any purchase. This offer is good at Black Tap’s Vegas, Anaheim, and New York (Soho and Midtown) locations and select international locations.

BurgerFi will be celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with a sweepstakes to win a free A+ Meal (BurgerFi cheeseburger, fresh-cut fries and a freestyle beverage) for a year. The contest will go live on National Cheeseburger Day via social media and BurgerFi will announce the winner on September 24.

To celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, Dog Haus is offering its signature cheeseburger for $5 in-store for dine-in or takeout at participating locations.

Friendly’s will offer a free medium sundae with the purchase of any cheeseburger on September 18. This offer is for Sweet Rewards members and will be loaded onto their account to use on that day.

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, McDonald's has an in-app offer for one day only. On September 18, app users will get a double cheeseburger for 50 cents. That's not the only way to score a sweet deal, either. After the first purchase using MyMcDonald's Rewards in the app, earn 1500 bonus points, which is good for future tasty freebies.

This National Cheeseburger Day, Red Robin will have week-long deals for its royalty members. Starting September 13 through September 19, members get BOGO 50% off cheeseburgers (discount applies to second cheeseburger purchase). This deal is good once per day all week.

There's nothing quite like a classic. Smashburger will be offering $5 Double Classic Burgers on September 18 in honor of National Cheeseburger Day.

STK Steakhouse, known for their famous Lil’ BRGs made with premium Wagyu, is offering STK Wagyu Burger & Fries for only $7.99 ($9.99 in New York City) when ordering for takeout and delivery in honor of National Cheeseburger Day.

Teton Waters Ranch is 15% off its burger blends, valid on TetonWatersRanch.com from September 17 through September 19 with code NATLCHEESEBURGERDAY15.

On September 17 and September 18, customers who order through UberEats will receive a free Charburger with cheese. A $20 minimum purchase is necessary.

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, Wayback Burgers will offer a BOGO classic burger deal for one day only on Saturday, September 18. Guests can redeem this BOGO offer in-restaurant or by ordering through the Wayback Burgers app.

Wendy’s is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with a week-long, BOGO premium cheeseburger offer via the Wendy’s app. You can pair those cheeseburgers with the new Hot & Crispy Fries, as any size of Wendy’s fries are $1 every single day in September via the Wendy’s mobile app.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: