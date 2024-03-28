The complete list of winners of the 2024 Gracie Awards: TODAY EXCLUSIVE

The 49th annual Gracie Awards winners are here. Presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, the awards honor achievements by women across media, from TV performances to behind-the-scenes action.

Among the winners are TODAY and "The Kelly Clarkson Show," as well as performances from Nicole Kidman and Shanola Hampton; work from Michelle Obama and Maria Shriver; and shows like "Yellowjackets" and "The Marvelous Mr. Maisel."

The Grand Award, which "signifies a distinct level of achievement, acknowledging the extraordinary talent, dedication, and production involved in creating these exceptional pieces" was given to "Cancer Straight Talk Podcast from MSK."

In a statement given to TODAY.com, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation provided insight as to how the awards are chosen: "The Gracie Awards undergo a rigorous evaluation process by experts across various media platforms. Each entry is independently assessed based on criteria such as compelling delivery, engaging content, and innovative approach."

Round out Women's History Month with this list of achievers.

Television national winners

Director, talk show (TV, national)

Adriane Adler ("Tamron Hall")

Disney General Entertainment

Director, comedy (TV, national)

Amy Sherman-Palladino ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Prime Video

Hard news feature (TV, national)

Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the Military

ABC News Live

Actress in a leading role: Limited series (TV, national)

Bel Powley, "A Small Light"

National Geographic

Documentary, historical (TV, national)

"Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney"

MTV Documentary Films

Made for television movie (TV, national)

"Black Girl Missing"

Lifetime

Documentary, sports (TV, national)

"Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games"

ESPN

Hard news feature (TV, national)

"Brutality of Hamas Attack at Israel Morgue"

CNN

Hard news feature (TV, national)

"Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the Military (ABC News Live)"

ABC NEWS

Actress in a leading role — Limited series (TV, national)

Bel Powley ("A Small Light")

National Geographic

Non-English individual achievement — Producer (TV, national)

Bertha Gonzalez ("Paso a Paso Docuseries")

Entravision

Special or variety (TV, national)

"Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love"

NBC

Director — Documentary (TV, national)

Cristina Costantini ("Science Fair: The Series")

National Geographic

Non-English Program, family series (TV, national)

"Dars"

BBC World Service

On-air talent, news magazine (TV, national)

Deborah Roberts ("20/20")

ABC NEWS

Actress in a breakthrough role (TV, national)

Dominique Fishback ("Swarm")

Prime Video

Producer, news (TV, national)

Esther Castillejo ("ABC World News Tonight with David Muir")

ABC NEWS

News magazine (TV, national)

"Impact x Nightline" (ABC News Studios)

ABC NEWS

Director, sports (TV, national)

Joie Jacob ("Candace Parker: Unapologetic")

ESPN

Reporter/correspondent (TV, national)

Jomana Karadsheh

CNN

Actress in a supporting role, comedy or musical (TV, national)

Liamani Segura ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series")

Disney Branded Television

Executive producer, documentary (TV, national)

Liz Day (“The New York Times Presents: How to Fix a Pageant”)

FX

Showrunner nonfiction, documentary (TV, national)

Esther Dere (“The New York Times Presents: How to Fix a Pageant”)

FX

Non-English individual achievement — On-Air talent, news (TV, national)

Lourdes Hurtado ("Latino Trans Youth and Their Fight for Healthcare")

Noticias Telemundo

Actress in a supporting role, limited series (TV, national)

Mary McDonnell ("The Fall of the House of Usher")

Netflix

Interview feature, news (TV, national)

"Meet the NASA astronaut set to make history in space"

NBC News NOW/Stay Tuned/TODAY

Family series (TV, national)

"Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" (Marvel)

Disney Branded Television

Documentary, limited series (TV, national)

"Murder in Big Horn"

SHOWTIME

Actress in a supporting role, drama (TV, national)

Nicole Kidman ("Special Ops: Lioness")

Paramount+

Writer unscripted, daytime talk (TV, national)

Nik Robinson ("The Kelly Clarkson Show")

NBCUniversal Syndicated Studios

On-air talent, lifestyle (TV, national)

Nikole Hannah-Jones ("The 1619 Project")

Hulu / Onyx Collective

Showrunner, fiction (TV, national)

Nkechi Okoro Carroll ("All American: Homecoming")

Warner Bros. Television

Comedy (TV, national)

"Only Murders in the Building"

Hulu

Sports program (TV, national)

"Paula Murphy: Undaunted"

FOX Sports

Actress in a supporting role, made for TV movie (TV, national)

Phylicia Rashad ("Heaven Down Here")

Hallmark Mystery (formerly Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Limited series (TV, national)

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story"

Shondaland and Netflix

Actress in a leading role, comedy or musical (TV, national)

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Prime Video

Non-English individual achievement — On-air talent — Sports (TV, national)

Rebeca Landa ("ESPN Deportes")

ESPN

Investigative feature (TV, national)

"Run For Your Life" (Bloomberg Investigates)

Bloomberg

Director, drama (TV, national)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield ("Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty")

HBO | Max

Producer, entertainment (TV, national)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield ("The Gilded Age")

HBO | Max

Producer, documentary (TV, national)

Sasha Joelle Achilli ("Inside the Iranian Uprising")

FRONTLINE (PBS)

Sports feature (TV, national)

"SC Featured: Finding Their Voice"

ESPN

Documentary, news/Investigative (TV, national)

"Search For Safety: The Desperate Struggle to Survive in Gaza"

NBC News Digital

Actress in a leading role, drama (TV, national)

Shanola Hampton ("Found")

NBC

Non-English program, news (TV, national)

Shin Daewe ("Ayeyarwady Riverbank Erosion")

Radio Free Asia Burmese Service

Drama (TV, national)

"Special Ops: Lioness"

Paramount+

Actress in a leading role, made for TV movie (TV, national)

Sydney Sweeney ("REALITY")

HBO | Max

Non-fiction entertainment (TV, national)

"Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi"

Hulu

Showrunner fiction, comedy (TV, national)

Teresa Hsiao ("Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens")

Comedy Central

Documentary (TV, national)

"The Eternal Memory"

MTV Documentary Films

Talk show, entertainment (TV, national)

"The Kelly Clarkson Show"

NBCUniversal Syndicated Studios

Non-English program, scripted documentary (TV, national)

"The Last of the Wakhi Shepherdesses" (BBC 100 Women)

BBC World Service

Interview feature, entertainment (TV, national)

"The View talks with Justina Miles"

ABC Television Network

Director, made for TV movie (TV, national)

Tina Satter ("REALITY")

HBO | Max

News program (TV, national)

"TODAY"

NBC News

Documentary series (TV, national)

"Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller"

National Geographic

News feature series (TV, national)

"Trailblazing Women" (GMA3)

ABC NEWS

Non-English individual achievement — On-Air Talent — Entertainment (TV, national)

Wendy Guevara ("Wendy: Perdida pero famosa")

ViX

Ensemble cast (TV, national)

"Yellowjackets"

SHOWTIME

Writer scripted (TV, national)

Zakiya Dalila Harris and Rashida Jones ("The Other Black Girl")

Hulu / Onyx Collective

Non-English individual achievement, actress (TV, national)

Zuria Vega ("Las Pelotaris 1926")

ViX

Radio national winners

Crisis coverage/breaking news (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)

Foreign Crisis Coverage

ABC News Radio

Host, weekend news (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)

Allison Keyes ("CBS News Weekend Roundup")

CBS News Radio

Host, midday (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)

Angela Yee ("Way Up with Angela Yee")

iHeartMedia/Premiere Networks

News feature (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)

"Black, Autistic and Safe"

iHeartMedia

Host, night (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)

Elaina D. Smith ("Nights with Elaina")

Westwood One

Host, weekend (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)

Ellen K ("Ellen K Weekend Show")

iHeartMedia

Producer, entertainment (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)

Katrina B ("Nessa On Air")

Superadio Network, LLC

Producer , talk (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)

Kristen Farrah ("Radio Health Journal")

American Urban Radio Networks

Non-English individual achievement (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)

Mayra Berenice ("Mayra Berenice en Vivo")

Entravision Communications

Co-host (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)

Medha Gandhi ("Elvis Duran in the Morning")

iHeartMedia

Outstanding news anchor (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)

Michelle Franzen ("ABC News Radio")

ABC NEWS

Feature/special (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)

"Mornings with Zerlina: 50 Years of Ms. Magazine & the Ms. Foundation"

SiriusXM

Interview feature (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)

Punkie Johnson with Emily Sumlin ("She’s So Proud")

SiriusXM

Public affairs (Radio, nationally syndicated non-commercial)

"Battle of Bamber Bridge"

NPR

Crisis coverage/breaking news (Radio, nationally syndicated non-commercial]

Historic UAW Strike of 2023

NPR

News feature (Radio, nationally syndicated non-commercial)

"‘I ain’t found it yet.’ No Line this Mother Won’t Cross to Save Addicted Daughter"

WBUR and NPR

Reporter/correspondent (Radio, nationally syndicated non-commercial)

Katia Riddle ("All Things Considered/Morning Edition: Reproductive Rights Coverage")

NPR

Producer (Radio, nationally syndicated non-commercial)

Nancy Farghalli ("Marketplace")

Marketplace — American Public Media

Host (Radio, nationally syndicated non-commercial)

Nora Young ("Spark")

Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

Series (Radio, nationally syndicated non-commercial)

On the Ground in Iran ("All Things Considered")

NPR

Interview Feature (Radio, nationally syndicated non-commercial)

One Couple’s Fight to Cure ALS ("All Things Considered")

NPR

Investigative Feature (Radio, nationally syndicated non-commercial]

"Sugar Land"

The Texas Newsroom

Documentary, (Radio, nationally syndicated non-commercial)

"The Road to Boito"

Snap Judgment & KQED

Digital media national winners

Original online programming, video series (DM, national)

"52 Documentary: 22 Episodes of Inspiring Women’s Journeys"

VOA (Voice of America)

Podcast, producer (DM, national)

Adriana Cargill ("Sandcastles")

Wave Maker Media

Podcast, scripted (DM, national)

Alison Bechdel’s "Dykes to Watch Out For"

Audible

Podcast Co-host/ensemble, investigative (DM, national)

Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat ("Crime Junkie")

audiochuck

Podcast, lifestyle (DM, national)

"Baby, This is Keke Palmer"

Wondery

Website, news (DM, national)

"BBC 100 Women Climate Change"

BBC World Service

GRAND AWARD Podcast — Educational (DM, national)

"Cancer Straight Talk from MSK"

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Podcast, investigative (DM, national)

"Exposed: Cover-Up at Columbia University"

Wondery

Podcast Co-host/ensemble, lifestyle (DM, national)

Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, and Amanda Doyle ("We Can Do Hard Things")

Audacy Podcasts

Online Producer, entertainment (DM, national)

Heather Ricks ("No More Ink")

MTV Entertainment Studios

Podcast host, entertainment (DM, national)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus")

Lemonada Media

Podcast host, news (DM, national)

Kayna Whitworth ("The King Road Killings, ABC Podcasts")

ABC NEWS

Online producer, news (DM, national)

Ladan Anoushfar ("As Equals")

CNN

Online video host/Correspondent /Actress (DM, national)

Maria Shriver ("Conversations Above the Noise with Maria")

Shriver Media

Podcast, entertainment (DM, national)

"Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast"

Audible and Higher Ground

Website, information/entertainment (DM, national)

Netflix Queue

Netflix

Podcast Co-host/ensemble, entertainment (DM, national)

Punkie Johnson and Dicey ("Love Thang with Punkie Johnson")

Hartbeat, SiriusXM

Blog /Vlog (DM, national)

"Reporter’s Notebook: My Ancestor Taught in Federal Indian Boarding Schools"

VOA (Voice of America)

Podcast, sports (DM, national)

"ROS Presents: Counterattack"

Religion of Sports and PRX

Original online programming, standalone video (DM, national)

"Safer, Smarter Kids Presents: Think, Feel, Act (TFA)"

Lauren’s Kids Foundation

Non-English program (DM, national)

"Small Actions, Big Hearts with Plaza Sésamo"

Sesame Workshop

Original online programming, news/documentary (DM, national)

"This American Life" and Slate’s "What Next"

This American Life and Slate

TELEVISION LOCAL WINNERS

Sports feature (TV, local)

"27 Strong"

WISH TV

Soft news feature (TV, local)

"A Hero’s Heart"

WSMV-TV

Director (TV, local)

Ann Benjamin ("ALL ARTS Docs: Manhattan Theatre Club, a Home for Artists")

The WNET Group’s ALL ARTS

News Program

News program (TV, local)

Channel 2 Action News at 4pm

Cox Media Group — WSB TV

Non-English individual achievement (TV, local)

Dalia Ramirez ("Paso a Paso Docuseries")

Entravision

GRAND AWARD, documentary (TV, local)

"Del Paso Heights: Cracking An Epidemic"

KCRA 3 News

On-air talent, investigative (TV, local)

Emily Turner ("Emily Turner Holds the Powerful Accountable")

Action News Jax

Producer, scripted (TV, local)

Erica Young ("Journey School")

KPRC-TV

Producer, edited (TV, local)

Jessica Miller (“Health, Hope & Healing: The Loneliness Epidemic”)

WKYC / TEGNA

Interview feature (TV, local)

"Made in Connecticut" with Rebecca Surran

News 12 Connecticut

Investigative feature (TV, local)

"Price of Care: State Agency Neglects Those it Promised to Protect"

ABC10

On-air talent, sports (TV, local)

Romi Bean

CBS News Colorado

Series

Series (TV, local)

"STAGE"

Twin Cities PBS

Documentary (TV, local)

"The 5:33- Legacy of the LIRR Massacre"

WCBS-TV

News magazine (TV, local)

"The Border Crossed Us"

CBS News Colorado

Investigative feature (TV, local)

"Uprooted"

Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism at WHRO and ProPublica

Hard news feature (TV, local)

"What Happens When You Lose Your Home at 72?"

GBH News

Radio local winners

Host morning drive, medium market (Radio, local)

Amanda Orlando ("The WARM Morning Show with Amanda Orlando")

CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING

Interview feature (Radio, local)

Rita Cosby with Andrew Cuomo ("The Rita Cosby Show")

77 WABC Radio

Non-English individual achievement (Radio, local)

Angélica Vale ("La Vale Show con Angélica Vale")

Cali 93.9 FM, Meruelo Media

Host non-morning drive (music DJ/personality) major market (Radio, local)

Audrey Rose ("Audrey Rose Show, 104.1 KRBE")

CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING

Co-host (Talk/Personality) small/medium market (Radio, local)

Christina Musson ("KMJ’s Broeske & Musson")

Cumulus Radio

Host non-morning drive weekend (talk/personality) large/major market (Radio, local)

Cindy Adams ("The Cindy Adams Show")

77 WABC Radio

Co-host (talk/personality) large/major market (Radio, local)

Cody Robinson ("Pat, Tom, & Cody on KNCI")

Bonneville International

Host non-morning drive (talk/personality) small/medium market (Radio, local)

Erica DeLong ("The Erica Show WDCG G105")

iHeartMedia

Hard news feature (Radio, local)

"Facing Fentanyl"

KIRO Newsradio

Non-English program (Radio, local)

"Good Guoyue in Taipei"

Taipei Broadcasting Station

Co-host (music DJ/personality) medium market (Radio, local)

Holly O’Connor ("Miguel & Holly Show")

iHeartMedia

Talk show (Radio, local)

"Jason & Alexis in the Morning"

Hubbard Broadcasting/myTalk 107.1

Co-host (music DJ/ personality) small market (Radio, local)

Kat ("Andy and Kat Majic 95.1")

Sarkes Tarzian Inc.

Host non-morning drive (music DJ/personality) small market (Radio, local)

Kat Walters ("The Working Stiff Show with Kat Walters")

Saga Broadcasting

Co-host (music DJ/personality) large/major market (Radio, local)

KeKe Hampton ("The Fred Show 103.5 KISS FM")

iHeartMedia Chicago

Host non-morning drive (music DJ/personality) medium market (Radio, local)

Krista Hatcher Uelmen ("Middays Krista Hatcher")

Mid-West Family Broadcasting

Host non-morning drive (talk/personality) large/major market (Radio, local)

Lisa Dent

WGN Radio

Producer (Radio, local)

Lisa Tschernkowitsch ("Newsline with Brigitte Quinn")

WCBS 880 News Audacy New York

Host morning drive, small market (Radio, local)

Michelle Heart ("Michelle in the Morning")

Townsquare Media

Crisis coverage/breaking news (Radio, local)

"Mourning for Maui"

Audacy/KCBS Radio San Francisco

Public affairs (Radio, local)

"Philadelphia Focus"

Beasley Broadcast Group Philadelphia

Outstanding news anchor/reporter/correspondent (Radio, local)

Sabrina Cupit ("WSB 95.5")

Cox Media Group

Public affairs, series (Radio, local)

“Spirit of the I.E.”

KFRG 95.1 (Audacy Riverside)

Host morning drive-major market (Radio, local)

Tarsha Jones ("Jonesy in the Morning")

WXBK-FM 94-7 the Block, New York City

Soft news feature (Radio, local)

"The Hub of Hope: Transforming Lives at Kent-Meridian High"

KIRO Newsradio

News feature (Radio, non-commercial local)

"A Year Since Club Q"

Colorado Public Radio

Producer (Radio, non-commercial local)

Angie Perrin ("What Vicki Lawrence Learned from Carol Burnett about Acting")

KCRW

Portrait/biography (Radio, non-commercial local)

"Annie Fisher’s Beaten Biscuit Empire"

KCUR 89.3 and Gravy Podcast

Host/anchor (Radio, non-commercial local)

Chion Wolf ("Audacious with Chion Wolf")

Connecticut Public (WNPR)

Talk show (Radio, non-commercial local)

"Disrupted with Khalilah Brown-Dean"

Connecticut Public (WNPR)

Series (Radio, non-commercial local)

"Fractured"

WFAE 90.7 FM and PBS’ Frontline

Interview feature (Radio, non-commercial local)

Kansas City’s First Pride Parade ("A People’s History of Kansas City")

KCUR 89.3

Reporter/correspondent (Radio, non-commercial local)

Kassidy Arena

KBIA

Documentary (Radio, non-commercial local)

"Ohio After Roe"

Ideastream Public Media

Feature/special (Radio, non-commercial local)

"Planes, Trains and Automobiles: Evading the Texas Abortion Ban"

Texas Public Radio

Crisis coverage/breaking news (Radio, non-commercial local)

"Walker Grand Jury"

Ideastream Public Media

Television student winners

Soft news feature

Bridge Day (WVU Mountaineer Playbook)

West Virginia University Reed College of Media

Hard news feature

BYU students, organizations work to teach school community about consent (Universe Live)

Brigham Young University School of Communications Universe Live

On-air talent

Grace Velez (Inside Swoop Scoop-Inside Swoop in 90-CommConnectTV)

The University of North Florida

News magazine

Hofstra Today

Hofstra Entertainment Access Television (HEAT) Network

Documentary

"Hope for Lahaina: Witnesses of the Maui Wildfires"

Brigham Young University School of Communications Universe Live

Director

Jillian Kane (The Herbies)

Hofstra University

Producer

Makenna Leisifer (WVU News)

West Virginia University Reed College of Media

Interview feature

Isabella LoBue with Sarah Pierre (Sports Beat)

Hofstra University

News program (TV, student)

Universe Today (Maui Recovery)

Brigham Young University School of Communications Universe Live

News program (TV, student)

WVU News

West Virginia University Reed College of Media

Radio student winners

Interview feature, sports

Very few disc golfers are women with Halle Jackson

KBIA

Producer

Ashley Blum (WRHU — "A League of Our Own")

WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University

News feature

"Changes are coming to Seattle Public Schools’ sex education courses"

KUOW’s RadioActive Youth Media

Host/personality

Megan Steckler ("A Community Affair")

Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM

Public affairs

Moving Forward with Durham’s Guaranteed Income (WUNC Youth Reporting Institute)

North Carolina Public Radio WUNC

Crisis coverage/breaking news

Naloxone Aids Harm Reduction Amid Opioid Epidemic

KBIA

Interview feature

Sheetal Sheeth with Fatima Moien (WRHU)

WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University

Talk show

WRHU Broadway Broadcast

WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University

Digital media student winner

Podcast

"Exposure Therapy"

Youth on Record

Online producer

Kalyn Riley Epps (Bridging the (Nature) Gap)

Stanford University

Podcast host

Natalie Dunlap ("Above the Fold: All Eyes on Women’s Basketball")

The Daily Iowan

Original online programming

"TONED"

Xavier University of Louisiana

