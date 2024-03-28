The complete list of winners of the 2024 Gracie Awards: TODAY EXCLUSIVE

The 49th annual Gracie Awards winners are here. Presented by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, the awards honor achievements by women across media, from TV performances to behind-the-scenes action.
Among the winners are TODAY and "The Kelly Clarkson Show," as well as performances from Nicole Kidman and Shanola Hampton; work from Michelle Obama and Maria Shriver; and shows like "Yellowjackets" and "The Marvelous Mr. Maisel."
The Grand Award, which "signifies a distinct level of achievement, acknowledging the extraordinary talent, dedication, and production involved in creating these exceptional pieces" was given to "Cancer Straight Talk Podcast from MSK."
In a statement given to TODAY.com, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation provided insight as to how the awards are chosen: "The Gracie Awards undergo a rigorous evaluation process by experts across various media platforms. Each entry is independently assessed based on criteria such as compelling delivery, engaging content, and innovative approach."
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Round out Women's History Month with this list of achievers.
Television national winners
Director, talk show (TV, national)
Entertainment News
Adriane Adler ("Tamron Hall")
Disney General Entertainment
Director, comedy (TV, national)
Amy Sherman-Palladino ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
Prime Video
Hard news feature (TV, national)
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the Military
ABC News Live
Actress in a leading role: Limited series (TV, national)
Bel Powley, "A Small Light"
National Geographic
Documentary, historical (TV, national)
"Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney"
MTV Documentary Films
Made for television movie (TV, national)
"Black Girl Missing"
Lifetime
Documentary, sports (TV, national)
"Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games"
ESPN
Hard news feature (TV, national)
"Brutality of Hamas Attack at Israel Morgue"
CNN
Hard news feature (TV, national)
"Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the Military (ABC News Live)"
ABC NEWS
Actress in a leading role — Limited series (TV, national)
Bel Powley ("A Small Light")
National Geographic
Non-English individual achievement — Producer (TV, national)
Bertha Gonzalez ("Paso a Paso Docuseries")
Entravision
Special or variety (TV, national)
"Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love"
NBC
Director — Documentary (TV, national)
Cristina Costantini ("Science Fair: The Series")
National Geographic
Non-English Program, family series (TV, national)
"Dars"
BBC World Service
On-air talent, news magazine (TV, national)
Deborah Roberts ("20/20")
ABC NEWS
Actress in a breakthrough role (TV, national)
Dominique Fishback ("Swarm")
Prime Video
Producer, news (TV, national)
Esther Castillejo ("ABC World News Tonight with David Muir")
ABC NEWS
News magazine (TV, national)
"Impact x Nightline" (ABC News Studios)
ABC NEWS
Director, sports (TV, national)
Joie Jacob ("Candace Parker: Unapologetic")
ESPN
Reporter/correspondent (TV, national)
Jomana Karadsheh
CNN
Actress in a supporting role, comedy or musical (TV, national)
Liamani Segura ("High School Musical: The Musical: The Series")
Disney Branded Television
Executive producer, documentary (TV, national)
Liz Day (“The New York Times Presents: How to Fix a Pageant”)
FX
Showrunner nonfiction, documentary (TV, national)
Esther Dere (“The New York Times Presents: How to Fix a Pageant”)
FX
Non-English individual achievement — On-Air talent, news (TV, national)
Lourdes Hurtado ("Latino Trans Youth and Their Fight for Healthcare")
Noticias Telemundo
Actress in a supporting role, limited series (TV, national)
Mary McDonnell ("The Fall of the House of Usher")
Netflix
Interview feature, news (TV, national)
"Meet the NASA astronaut set to make history in space"
NBC News NOW/Stay Tuned/TODAY
Family series (TV, national)
"Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" (Marvel)
Disney Branded Television
Documentary, limited series (TV, national)
"Murder in Big Horn"
SHOWTIME
Actress in a supporting role, drama (TV, national)
Nicole Kidman ("Special Ops: Lioness")
Paramount+
Writer unscripted, daytime talk (TV, national)
Nik Robinson ("The Kelly Clarkson Show")
NBCUniversal Syndicated Studios
On-air talent, lifestyle (TV, national)
Nikole Hannah-Jones ("The 1619 Project")
Hulu / Onyx Collective
Showrunner, fiction (TV, national)
Nkechi Okoro Carroll ("All American: Homecoming")
Warner Bros. Television
Comedy (TV, national)
"Only Murders in the Building"
Hulu
Sports program (TV, national)
"Paula Murphy: Undaunted"
FOX Sports
Actress in a supporting role, made for TV movie (TV, national)
Phylicia Rashad ("Heaven Down Here")
Hallmark Mystery (formerly Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)
Limited series (TV, national)
"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story"
Shondaland and Netflix
Actress in a leading role, comedy or musical (TV, national)
Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")
Prime Video
Non-English individual achievement — On-air talent — Sports (TV, national)
Rebeca Landa ("ESPN Deportes")
ESPN
Investigative feature (TV, national)
"Run For Your Life" (Bloomberg Investigates)
Bloomberg
Director, drama (TV, national)
Salli Richardson-Whitfield ("Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty")
HBO | Max
Producer, entertainment (TV, national)
Salli Richardson-Whitfield ("The Gilded Age")
HBO | Max
Producer, documentary (TV, national)
Sasha Joelle Achilli ("Inside the Iranian Uprising")
FRONTLINE (PBS)
Sports feature (TV, national)
"SC Featured: Finding Their Voice"
ESPN
Documentary, news/Investigative (TV, national)
"Search For Safety: The Desperate Struggle to Survive in Gaza"
NBC News Digital
Actress in a leading role, drama (TV, national)
Shanola Hampton ("Found")
NBC
Non-English program, news (TV, national)
Shin Daewe ("Ayeyarwady Riverbank Erosion")
Radio Free Asia Burmese Service
Drama (TV, national)
"Special Ops: Lioness"
Paramount+
Actress in a leading role, made for TV movie (TV, national)
Sydney Sweeney ("REALITY")
HBO | Max
Non-fiction entertainment (TV, national)
"Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi"
Hulu
Showrunner fiction, comedy (TV, national)
Teresa Hsiao ("Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens")
Comedy Central
Documentary (TV, national)
"The Eternal Memory"
MTV Documentary Films
Talk show, entertainment (TV, national)
"The Kelly Clarkson Show"
NBCUniversal Syndicated Studios
Non-English program, scripted documentary (TV, national)
"The Last of the Wakhi Shepherdesses" (BBC 100 Women)
BBC World Service
Interview feature, entertainment (TV, national)
"The View talks with Justina Miles"
ABC Television Network
Director, made for TV movie (TV, national)
Tina Satter ("REALITY")
HBO | Max
News program (TV, national)
"TODAY"
NBC News
Documentary series (TV, national)
"Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller"
National Geographic
News feature series (TV, national)
"Trailblazing Women" (GMA3)
ABC NEWS
Non-English individual achievement — On-Air Talent — Entertainment (TV, national)
Wendy Guevara ("Wendy: Perdida pero famosa")
ViX
Ensemble cast (TV, national)
"Yellowjackets"
SHOWTIME
Writer scripted (TV, national)
Zakiya Dalila Harris and Rashida Jones ("The Other Black Girl")
Hulu / Onyx Collective
Non-English individual achievement, actress (TV, national)
Zuria Vega ("Las Pelotaris 1926")
ViX
Radio national winners
Crisis coverage/breaking news (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)
Foreign Crisis Coverage
ABC News Radio
Host, weekend news (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)
Allison Keyes ("CBS News Weekend Roundup")
CBS News Radio
Host, midday (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)
Angela Yee ("Way Up with Angela Yee")
iHeartMedia/Premiere Networks
News feature (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)
"Black, Autistic and Safe"
iHeartMedia
Host, night (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)
Elaina D. Smith ("Nights with Elaina")
Westwood One
Host, weekend (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)
Ellen K ("Ellen K Weekend Show")
iHeartMedia
Producer, entertainment (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)
Katrina B ("Nessa On Air")
Superadio Network, LLC
Producer , talk (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)
Kristen Farrah ("Radio Health Journal")
American Urban Radio Networks
Non-English individual achievement (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)
Mayra Berenice ("Mayra Berenice en Vivo")
Entravision Communications
Co-host (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)
Medha Gandhi ("Elvis Duran in the Morning")
iHeartMedia
Outstanding news anchor (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)
Michelle Franzen ("ABC News Radio")
ABC NEWS
Feature/special (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)
"Mornings with Zerlina: 50 Years of Ms. Magazine & the Ms. Foundation"
SiriusXM
Interview feature (Radio, nationally syndicated commercial)
Punkie Johnson with Emily Sumlin ("She’s So Proud")
SiriusXM
Public affairs (Radio, nationally syndicated non-commercial)
"Battle of Bamber Bridge"
NPR
Crisis coverage/breaking news (Radio, nationally syndicated non-commercial]
Historic UAW Strike of 2023
NPR
News feature (Radio, nationally syndicated non-commercial)
"‘I ain’t found it yet.’ No Line this Mother Won’t Cross to Save Addicted Daughter"
WBUR and NPR
Reporter/correspondent (Radio, nationally syndicated non-commercial)
Katia Riddle ("All Things Considered/Morning Edition: Reproductive Rights Coverage")
NPR
Producer (Radio, nationally syndicated non-commercial)
Nancy Farghalli ("Marketplace")
Marketplace — American Public Media
Host (Radio, nationally syndicated non-commercial)
Nora Young ("Spark")
Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)
Series (Radio, nationally syndicated non-commercial)
On the Ground in Iran ("All Things Considered")
NPR
Interview Feature (Radio, nationally syndicated non-commercial)
One Couple’s Fight to Cure ALS ("All Things Considered")
NPR
Investigative Feature (Radio, nationally syndicated non-commercial]
"Sugar Land"
The Texas Newsroom
Documentary, (Radio, nationally syndicated non-commercial)
"The Road to Boito"
Snap Judgment & KQED
Digital media national winners
Original online programming, video series (DM, national)
"52 Documentary: 22 Episodes of Inspiring Women’s Journeys"
VOA (Voice of America)
Podcast, producer (DM, national)
Adriana Cargill ("Sandcastles")
Wave Maker Media
Podcast, scripted (DM, national)
Alison Bechdel’s "Dykes to Watch Out For"
Audible
Podcast Co-host/ensemble, investigative (DM, national)
Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat ("Crime Junkie")
audiochuck
Podcast, lifestyle (DM, national)
"Baby, This is Keke Palmer"
Wondery
Website, news (DM, national)
"BBC 100 Women Climate Change"
BBC World Service
GRAND AWARD Podcast — Educational (DM, national)
"Cancer Straight Talk from MSK"
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
Podcast, investigative (DM, national)
"Exposed: Cover-Up at Columbia University"
Wondery
Podcast Co-host/ensemble, lifestyle (DM, national)
Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, and Amanda Doyle ("We Can Do Hard Things")
Audacy Podcasts
Online Producer, entertainment (DM, national)
Heather Ricks ("No More Ink")
MTV Entertainment Studios
Podcast host, entertainment (DM, national)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus")
Lemonada Media
Podcast host, news (DM, national)
Kayna Whitworth ("The King Road Killings, ABC Podcasts")
ABC NEWS
Online producer, news (DM, national)
Ladan Anoushfar ("As Equals")
CNN
Online video host/Correspondent /Actress (DM, national)
Maria Shriver ("Conversations Above the Noise with Maria")
Shriver Media
Podcast, entertainment (DM, national)
"Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast"
Audible and Higher Ground
Website, information/entertainment (DM, national)
Netflix Queue
Netflix
Podcast Co-host/ensemble, entertainment (DM, national)
Punkie Johnson and Dicey ("Love Thang with Punkie Johnson")
Hartbeat, SiriusXM
Blog /Vlog (DM, national)
"Reporter’s Notebook: My Ancestor Taught in Federal Indian Boarding Schools"
VOA (Voice of America)
Podcast, sports (DM, national)
"ROS Presents: Counterattack"
Religion of Sports and PRX
Original online programming, standalone video (DM, national)
"Safer, Smarter Kids Presents: Think, Feel, Act (TFA)"
Lauren’s Kids Foundation
Non-English program (DM, national)
"Small Actions, Big Hearts with Plaza Sésamo"
Sesame Workshop
Original online programming, news/documentary (DM, national)
"This American Life" and Slate’s "What Next"
This American Life and Slate
TELEVISION LOCAL WINNERS
Sports feature (TV, local)
"27 Strong"
WISH TV
Soft news feature (TV, local)
"A Hero’s Heart"
WSMV-TV
Director (TV, local)
Ann Benjamin ("ALL ARTS Docs: Manhattan Theatre Club, a Home for Artists")
The WNET Group’s ALL ARTS
News Program
News program (TV, local)
Channel 2 Action News at 4pm
Cox Media Group — WSB TV
Non-English individual achievement (TV, local)
Dalia Ramirez ("Paso a Paso Docuseries")
Entravision
GRAND AWARD, documentary (TV, local)
"Del Paso Heights: Cracking An Epidemic"
KCRA 3 News
On-air talent, investigative (TV, local)
Emily Turner ("Emily Turner Holds the Powerful Accountable")
Action News Jax
Producer, scripted (TV, local)
Erica Young ("Journey School")
KPRC-TV
Producer, edited (TV, local)
Jessica Miller (“Health, Hope & Healing: The Loneliness Epidemic”)
WKYC / TEGNA
Interview feature (TV, local)
"Made in Connecticut" with Rebecca Surran
News 12 Connecticut
Investigative feature (TV, local)
"Price of Care: State Agency Neglects Those it Promised to Protect"
ABC10
On-air talent, sports (TV, local)
Romi Bean
CBS News Colorado
Series
Series (TV, local)
"STAGE"
Twin Cities PBS
Documentary (TV, local)
"The 5:33- Legacy of the LIRR Massacre"
WCBS-TV
News magazine (TV, local)
"The Border Crossed Us"
CBS News Colorado
Investigative feature (TV, local)
"Uprooted"
Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism at WHRO and ProPublica
Hard news feature (TV, local)
"What Happens When You Lose Your Home at 72?"
GBH News
Radio local winners
Host morning drive, medium market (Radio, local)
Amanda Orlando ("The WARM Morning Show with Amanda Orlando")
CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING
Interview feature (Radio, local)
Rita Cosby with Andrew Cuomo ("The Rita Cosby Show")
77 WABC Radio
Non-English individual achievement (Radio, local)
Angélica Vale ("La Vale Show con Angélica Vale")
Cali 93.9 FM, Meruelo Media
Host non-morning drive (music DJ/personality) major market (Radio, local)
Audrey Rose ("Audrey Rose Show, 104.1 KRBE")
CUMULUS MEDIA BROADCASTING
Co-host (Talk/Personality) small/medium market (Radio, local)
Christina Musson ("KMJ’s Broeske & Musson")
Cumulus Radio
Host non-morning drive weekend (talk/personality) large/major market (Radio, local)
Cindy Adams ("The Cindy Adams Show")
77 WABC Radio
Co-host (talk/personality) large/major market (Radio, local)
Cody Robinson ("Pat, Tom, & Cody on KNCI")
Bonneville International
Host non-morning drive (talk/personality) small/medium market (Radio, local)
Erica DeLong ("The Erica Show WDCG G105")
iHeartMedia
Hard news feature (Radio, local)
"Facing Fentanyl"
KIRO Newsradio
Non-English program (Radio, local)
"Good Guoyue in Taipei"
Taipei Broadcasting Station
Co-host (music DJ/personality) medium market (Radio, local)
Holly O’Connor ("Miguel & Holly Show")
iHeartMedia
Talk show (Radio, local)
"Jason & Alexis in the Morning"
Hubbard Broadcasting/myTalk 107.1
Co-host (music DJ/ personality) small market (Radio, local)
Kat ("Andy and Kat Majic 95.1")
Sarkes Tarzian Inc.
Host non-morning drive (music DJ/personality) small market (Radio, local)
Kat Walters ("The Working Stiff Show with Kat Walters")
Saga Broadcasting
Co-host (music DJ/personality) large/major market (Radio, local)
KeKe Hampton ("The Fred Show 103.5 KISS FM")
iHeartMedia Chicago
Host non-morning drive (music DJ/personality) medium market (Radio, local)
Krista Hatcher Uelmen ("Middays Krista Hatcher")
Mid-West Family Broadcasting
Host non-morning drive (talk/personality) large/major market (Radio, local)
Lisa Dent
WGN Radio
Producer (Radio, local)
Lisa Tschernkowitsch ("Newsline with Brigitte Quinn")
WCBS 880 News Audacy New York
Host morning drive, small market (Radio, local)
Michelle Heart ("Michelle in the Morning")
Townsquare Media
Crisis coverage/breaking news (Radio, local)
"Mourning for Maui"
Audacy/KCBS Radio San Francisco
Public affairs (Radio, local)
"Philadelphia Focus"
Beasley Broadcast Group Philadelphia
Outstanding news anchor/reporter/correspondent (Radio, local)
Sabrina Cupit ("WSB 95.5")
Cox Media Group
Public affairs, series (Radio, local)
“Spirit of the I.E.”
KFRG 95.1 (Audacy Riverside)
Host morning drive-major market (Radio, local)
Tarsha Jones ("Jonesy in the Morning")
WXBK-FM 94-7 the Block, New York City
Soft news feature (Radio, local)
"The Hub of Hope: Transforming Lives at Kent-Meridian High"
KIRO Newsradio
News feature (Radio, non-commercial local)
"A Year Since Club Q"
Colorado Public Radio
Producer (Radio, non-commercial local)
Angie Perrin ("What Vicki Lawrence Learned from Carol Burnett about Acting")
KCRW
Portrait/biography (Radio, non-commercial local)
"Annie Fisher’s Beaten Biscuit Empire"
KCUR 89.3 and Gravy Podcast
Host/anchor (Radio, non-commercial local)
Chion Wolf ("Audacious with Chion Wolf")
Connecticut Public (WNPR)
Talk show (Radio, non-commercial local)
"Disrupted with Khalilah Brown-Dean"
Connecticut Public (WNPR)
Series (Radio, non-commercial local)
"Fractured"
WFAE 90.7 FM and PBS’ Frontline
Interview feature (Radio, non-commercial local)
Kansas City’s First Pride Parade ("A People’s History of Kansas City")
KCUR 89.3
Reporter/correspondent (Radio, non-commercial local)
Kassidy Arena
KBIA
Documentary (Radio, non-commercial local)
"Ohio After Roe"
Ideastream Public Media
Feature/special (Radio, non-commercial local)
"Planes, Trains and Automobiles: Evading the Texas Abortion Ban"
Texas Public Radio
Crisis coverage/breaking news (Radio, non-commercial local)
"Walker Grand Jury"
Ideastream Public Media
Television student winners
Soft news feature
Bridge Day (WVU Mountaineer Playbook)
West Virginia University Reed College of Media
Hard news feature
BYU students, organizations work to teach school community about consent (Universe Live)
Brigham Young University School of Communications Universe Live
On-air talent
Grace Velez (Inside Swoop Scoop-Inside Swoop in 90-CommConnectTV)
The University of North Florida
News magazine
Hofstra Today
Hofstra Entertainment Access Television (HEAT) Network
Documentary
"Hope for Lahaina: Witnesses of the Maui Wildfires"
Brigham Young University School of Communications Universe Live
Director
Jillian Kane (The Herbies)
Hofstra University
Producer
Makenna Leisifer (WVU News)
West Virginia University Reed College of Media
Interview feature
Isabella LoBue with Sarah Pierre (Sports Beat)
Hofstra University
News program (TV, student)
Universe Today (Maui Recovery)
Brigham Young University School of Communications Universe Live
News program (TV, student)
WVU News
West Virginia University Reed College of Media
Radio student winners
Interview feature, sports
Very few disc golfers are women with Halle Jackson
KBIA
Producer
Ashley Blum (WRHU — "A League of Our Own")
WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University
News feature
"Changes are coming to Seattle Public Schools’ sex education courses"
KUOW’s RadioActive Youth Media
Host/personality
Megan Steckler ("A Community Affair")
Rowan Radio 89.7 WGLS-FM
Public affairs
Moving Forward with Durham’s Guaranteed Income (WUNC Youth Reporting Institute)
North Carolina Public Radio WUNC
Crisis coverage/breaking news
Naloxone Aids Harm Reduction Amid Opioid Epidemic
KBIA
Interview feature
Sheetal Sheeth with Fatima Moien (WRHU)
WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University
Talk show
WRHU Broadway Broadcast
WRHU FM Radio Hofstra University
Digital media student winner
Podcast
"Exposure Therapy"
Youth on Record
Online producer
Kalyn Riley Epps (Bridging the (Nature) Gap)
Stanford University
Podcast host
Natalie Dunlap ("Above the Fold: All Eyes on Women’s Basketball")
The Daily Iowan
Original online programming
"TONED"
Xavier University of Louisiana
This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: