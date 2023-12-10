Watch Adam Driver have a meltdown in hilarious ‘Airplane Baby' ‘SNL' sketch

Adam Driver fully commits on “Saturday Night Live,” even when he’s tasked with the role of an infant.

Driver returned as host for the fourth time on the iconic late night sketch comedy show Dec. 9 alongside musical guest Olivia Rodrigo.

The “House of Gucci” star took on many roles throughout the evening, including a disgruntled baby named Eddie who is traveling alone with his mother, Sarah Sherman, for the first time.

In “Airplane Baby” Sherman starts off the sketch by letting the the passengers near her, including Kenan Thompson and Heidi Gardner, know that it was her baby’s first time flying on a plane and to apologize in advance.

At the start, Gardner assures Sherman that it was fine because she had gone through similar scenarios in the past as a mom of three. When Gardner asks how old baby Eddie is, the screen cuts to Driver’s face shoved through an airplane seat above a baby doll’s body.

“11 months,” he replies, which leaves Gardner and Thompson in disbelief before the “Good Burger” star suggests, “You mean 11 months and like 15,000 days?”

Driver’s irritation starts to set in, first by a “strange” feeling in his ears that is only soothed by his iPad, or as he calls it, his “‘Peppa Pig’ device.”

The next thing to set Driver off is the flight attendant, played by Chloe Troast, coming over for drink orders. When Troast asks Sherman about her baby, Driver responds, “Who is that woman? She’s not my mother. Now I’m feeling confused and uncomfortable and frankly, I miss the womb!” before he bursts into hysterics.

Sherman then soothes Driver with his bottle, which he promptly spits out before calmly confirming that he was feeling better. It’s then Sherman shares with Troast that she was pregnant with Driver for two years and was “worried he would come out overcooked.”

Driver tries to distract himself by trying to fit his whole arm into his mouth, but is promptly interrupted by Sherman who instead suggest they play with his teddy bear. He’s delighted at first when she shows him the toy, but screams at the top of his lungs when Sherman hides the bear behind her back.

Sherman pulls the bear out from behind her back, ending Driver’s hysterics. He adds, “Pookie has returned. I feel such elation!”

Things take a turn for the worse again when Sherman puts the toy behind her back again, which leads Driver to another dramatic reaction, yelling, “He’s gone! You killed him, you b----!”

When his teddy bear is presented to him again, all is well for a few moments until Driver has to go to the bathroom and makes direct eye contact with Thompson the whole time. However, when he’s done, disaster strikes again as he declares that he doesn’t “like the way it feels” before he breaks into another primal scream.

Driver kicked off the evening with his monologue, showing off his piano skills as he gave viewers insight into his annual ritual of telling his Christmas wish list to Santa Claus.

His wish list included a host of items and asks, including “five pairs of chinos” since he marked his 40th birthday on Nov. 19. He also wished for “people to stop coming up to me on the street saying ‘You killed Han Solo,’” before sharing the real reason, “I didn’t kill Han Solo, wokeness killed Han Solo.”

Driver also shared more of his Christmas wishes and favorite things about the holiday season, including a gingerbread house, though he did inquire if “a gingerbread man gets scared when he realizes that the house is made of his own skin.” He also revealed his love of egg nog, sharing that it was his “favorite way to have egg.”

