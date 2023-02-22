It's 2023, where nostalgia and artificial intelligence collide.

Enter COZI TV, the multicast network showing classic television like "Columbo," "The Munsters," "Frasier" and other vintage hits.

In honor of its 10th anniversary this month, the network invited 10-year-old kids, along with students from The Play Group Theater in White Plains, N.Y., to re-enact scenes from the network's most beloved and iconic television series.

Child "Monk," child "Roseanne," and child "Nanny" took the stage.

They performed scenes from the shows as if they were school plays for a series of vignettes that were shared on social media.

The kids were then presented with a poem written about COZI TV and written entirely by chat GPT, an open AI chatbot tool.

"Oh no, it's so creepy," one girl said.

Here's the full poem:

"Ten years of memories, shared and bright. COZI TV, a beacon of warmth and light. Bringing families together near and far. Entertainment for all, from morning to star. A platform that stands tall. Comedy and drama, love and laughter. COZI TV, a constant source of joy ever after. COZI TV a household brand. COZI TV, a family-friendly fire. Here's to the next ten years and more. COZI TV we'll always adore. Thank you for the memories and for the fun. COZI TV you're second to none."

Not bad right? As the kids said, "It's actually pretty good."

As for what makes a show a good fit for the COZI TV network? "Shows that are 'easy to watch, easy to love, shows you lean into and watch multiple episodes,' said Diane Petzke, vice president of programming and promotion of COZI TV,. "Shows with quirky characters that are a little offbeat, and fun.'"

Two hours of "Frasier" and an hour of "Roseanne" make up weekday prime, leading into "The Nanny." That’s been the prime formula for years. “Consistency is key for us,” said Meredith McGinn, executive VP, diginets & original production, NBCU Local.

COZI saw a big gain in viewership during the pandemic, with viewers hungry for some comfort food. “It was quite the boon for COZI TV,” McGinn said.

Looking back on 10 years, McGinn said she’s “very proud” to see how far the network has come.

To check how you can watch COZI TV in your area, click here. To view COZI TV's listings, click here.

COZI TV and this station are both part of the NBC Universal family.