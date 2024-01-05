You can be the next guitarist for The Smashing Pumpkins. Here's how

It isn't every day that you get the opportunity to join a Grammy Award-winning rock band, though Friday may be just that day for fans of one renowned Chicago-based group.

The Smashing Pumpkins are in search for an additional guitarist, and they're looking for resumes of those who are interested.

Currently consisting of vocalist Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlain, the Pumpkins' search for a new guitarist comes in the wake of Jeff Schroeder's departure from the band in 2023 after 17 years as a member.

The Smashing Pumpkins, who emerged as a hallmark of 1990's alternative rock with an infectious mix of grunge and shoegaze, will be touring Europe and North America this year.

The Chicago-based rockers will be accompanying fellow 90s' rock outfits Weezer in parts of their European tour before playing alongside Green Day, Rancid and The Linda Lindas in North America.

The band's most recent release was the third and final installment to "Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts," which acted as the band's 12th studio album.