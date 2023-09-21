Broward announces plans for demolition of MSD building 5 years after Parkland school shooting

Broward County Public Schools has announced its plans for the demolition of the1200 building of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where just five years ago, a gunman murdered 14 students and three staff members on Valentine’s Day.

The school board issued a statement Thursday that said that the demolition of the 1200 building is scheduled to take place in the summer of 2024, immediately following the conclusion of the 2023/24 school year.

"Broward County Public Schools reached this decision in consultation with health and safety experts, and out of concern for the well-being of students and staff on campus," the statement said. "We understand the urgency of this matter, but it is essential to prioritize safety above all else."

In preparation for the demolition, crews will clean and clear the building, adhering to state and the Environmental Protection Agency’s landfill disposal regulations.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

As we continue to heal, we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting the Marjory Stoneman Douglas community and will provide updates as information becomes available.

Last month, the killer’s gunfire and movements were reenacted in the 1200 building, as were the movements of the lone school resource deputy on campus that day.

The video- and audio-taped reenactment was conducted for the families of those killed and survivors who have filed in all 42 lawsuits against resource deputy Scot Peterson and others.

And earlier this year, survivors and family members of the Parkland school shooting were allowed inside the building at the center of the 2018 massacre and were able to gather their loved one's belongings that were left behind that day.

"As we continue to heal, we remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting the Marjory Stoneman Douglas community and will provide updates as information becomes available," the school board's statement said. "We are thankful to the students, parents and staff of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as well as the Parkland community for their patience and understanding."