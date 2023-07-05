Parkland families and survivors allowed to visit school building before demolition

Survivors and family members of the Parkland school shooting will be allowed inside the building at the center of the 2018 massacre ahead of its planned demolition.

Visits to the 1200 bulding at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be held over the next few weeks before it's torn down.

Max Schachter, whose son Alex was killed in the mass shooting, tweeted his feelings on the visits.

"I’m not sure I have the strength to walk into Alex’s english class with his blood is all over the floor but I definitely want to be there when thee building comes down.I know others will rejoice, but for me it is a solemn holy place," his tweet read. ".@Browardschools everything should be done with as much reverence as possible."

The building had been preserved as a crime scene for the trials of the gunman and former school resource deputy Scot Peterson.

Now that the trials are over, the bulding will be coming down, though it's unknown when that will happen.

Before the building is razed, a judge will decide whether a re-enactment of the shooting can be conducted there at the request of some of the families who have sued Peterson and others in a negligence case.

The re-enactment would be using the same weapon - with blanks - exactly as it sounded and appeared, and recorded for any future civil jury to try to prove any defendants would be liable for deaths or injuries.

The judge in that case hasn't set a hearing date for the families' request.