The Miss Universe Pageant Returns to Telemundo

The 68th edition of Miss Universe returns to Telemundo live from Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia next Sunday December 8th at 7pm/6c.

This exclusive broadcast in Spanish will be hosted by television actor, singer and host Carlos Ponce and television personality and host Jacqueline Bracamontes, while the English simulcast on Fox will be hosted by veteran host Steve Harvey.

This highly anticipated event featuring delegates from more than 90 countries and territories from around the world will culminate with Miss Universe Catriona Gray of the Philippines who will be crowning her successor and new Miss Universe.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Miss Universe competition to Hispanic families in their own language,” said Ronald Day, Executive Vice President of Telemundo Entertainment. “Hispanics have come to love this international event where they can support Latina contestants and more importantly, showcase our rich culture to millions of people across the globe.”

In preparation for The Miss Universe pageant telecast, Telemundo has prepared a special broadcast of their entertainment show, “Suelta La Sopa” that will kick start the celebration beginning at 3pm/2c with the special “Rumbo a la Corona” (En Route to the Crown) followed by “Celebrando Nuestra Reinas” (Celebrating our Queens) a program aimed at highlighting all the Latina contestants who will be competing in the pageant.

Following the Miss Universe pageant Telemundo will present a special program titled “Celebrando La Corona” (Celebrating the Crown) offering in-depth analysis of the pageant as well as a showcase of images of the new queen and reactions from her fans and those at the celebration.

Fans will also be able to enjoy behind-the-scenes interviews and experience the excitement backstage from the international event, with special emphasis on the Latina delegates via Telemundo digital platforms, including Telemundo.com/missuniverso, and the network’s official social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter via @Telemundo.