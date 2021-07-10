Miami Swim Week: Destination Colombia

Swim Week 2021 is in full swing in South Florida with live runway shows in Miami Beach and Brickell.

Destination Colombia, the first of a series of curated projects between Paraiso Miami Beach and Procolombia, kicked off Thursday night’s Paraiso Miami Beach runway show.

The full lineup featured a mix of established and new swimwear designers from Colombia, who came to showcase their brands and collection of designs that included sophisticated silhouettes, sustainable textiles and resort-ready pieces.

“Destination: Colombia is one of Paraiso Miami Beach’s leading initiatives for creating new business opportunities for the Colombian brands in the US market,” Natalija Dedic Stojanovic, Creative Director of Paraiso Miami Beach said.

Brands like Ancora, Bahama Mama, Mar de Lua, Mola Mola, Naranja Furcado, Palmacea, PQ Swim, Smeralda launched their brand new 2021-2022 collections featuring quality and innovation, two features that make Colombian fashion widely known in the world.

Thanks to the quantity and quality of Colombian designers, and the raw materials produced in the country, the national fashion industry has achieved its own identity, which very few textile and clothing producing countries manage to achieve.

“Colombia has become one of the most fertile and dynamic providers on a global scale for swimwear and beach wear,” Flavia Santoro, Procolombia President said. “That’s why we partner with Paraiso Miami Beach, to present the most innovative Colombian brands to buyers and the national press through this multifaceted fashion initiative and experience, Destination: Colombia.”

Swim Week runs through Saturday July 11,2021. For more information on event times go to MiamiSwimWeek.com.