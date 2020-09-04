Ketchup Candy Canes Are the Christmas Treats No One Asked For

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas … and a side of french fries.

Seattle-based novelty store Archie McPhee, which has already raised eyebrows for peddling candy canes flavored like kale and mac and cheese, is now offering ketchup candy canes to get condiment lovers into the holiday spirit.

“It’s America’s favorite condiment, but for Christmas! Do you know what makes mediocre food edible? Ketchup! So, just imagine how a ketchup-flavored candy cane can take your holiday from meh to magnificent,” reads the product description.

Each box, which retails for $5.50, includes six individually wrapped candy canes that really taste like "sweet, tomatoey ketchup."

The description continues, "Ketchup Candy Canes are here to save Christmas from being dry and tasteless!”

The unique treat has already been met with some skepticism on Archie McPhee's Instagram page.

"Is it. Like. Minty ketchup????? I don’t know if I’m more disgusted or confused," someone commented.

"The person who made these deserves a bad experience at a restaurant," one turned-off person wrote.

"So many prank ideas!!!" wrote another person.

“Goes well with Brussels sprout “cake” pops,” someone tweeted.

Of course, if ketchup doesn’t strike your fancy, but your stomach is still longing for unconventional candy flavors, Archie McPhee is also selling pho-flavored candy canes and shiitake mushroom candy canes this year.

"Shiitake Mushroom Candy Canes may seem odd at first, but they’re sprouting up all over the place," the company says about its umami-inspired flavor.

"How do they taste? Like shiitake. After all, we know Santa is a fungi with mushroom in his heart for holiday spirit, so obviously he gives a shiitake about Christmas!"

Archie McPhee thinks the pho is pretty pho-nomenal, too.

"Even Santa would probably rather have a spoonful of that rich, herby elixir than a cold glass of milk as he’s delivering presents," reads the description.

