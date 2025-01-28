Video: Alexander brothers' accusers detail alleged sexual attacks in statements with investigators

In several video-recorded statements obtained by NBC6 Investigates, three women describe violent sexual encounters which they say were committed by one or more of the Alexander brothers.

The videos were released by Miami-Dade prosecutors Tuesday, as part of the state cases against Oren and Alon Alexander.

“I was scared for my life, just because of what I just experienced, and not only the rape, but just like how they were,” a woman, whose identity is concealed, told investigators.

She told police she thought she was meeting Alon Alexander for a BBQ at a Miami Beach condo on Dec. 31, 2016 — but instead, found herself alone with Alon, twin brother Oren, and a third man, Ohad Fisherman.

“He (Ohad) just pushed me down and had his knees and hands on my shoulders holding me down,” she said.

She says Fisherman restrained her while first Oren and then Alon took turns raping her at the condo on 58th and Collins Avenue. All men are awaiting trial on sexual battery cases in connection to the case. Ohad is not accused of raping her.

“I was crying, and I know the whole time I was asking them not to do it,” she said. “I was just like, please no, please no.”

According to a police report, the woman confided in friends and family, but she told investigators she was afraid of the brothers and to report what happened to police at the time.

“They just had this weird presence about them,” she told investigators. “It was just very, very, very scary.”

Another woman told police Oren invited her to his home on Flamingo Drive in October of 2021.

“I start pulling away and as I pull away, he starts getting aggressive, kissing me, holding me firmly. He ripped the top of my dress,” she said.

The woman says what started as a flirtatious encounter ended with him assaulting her.

“He pushed me onto his bed, and I laid there stiff and in shock and he got on top of me,” she told police.

All men are awaiting trial at this time.

When federal prosecutors in New York seek Wednesday to keep the three Alexander brothers in custody until their trial on sex trafficking charges, they’ve told the presiding judge they’ll buttress their case with “more evidence” of “criminal acts” that “underscores the depraved nature of the defendants’ conduct and immense danger they present.”

NBC6 spoke with attorneys representing Oren and Alon Alexander, Edward O’Donnell IV and Joel Denaro. They provided the following statement:

“The accusers’ stories will collapse not only under their own weight but with evidence that will prove they are not believable. Aside from the obvious financial reward they are seeking after eight years of not reporting to law enforcement, we will show evidence, witnesses, and motivations contradicting their stories.”

NBC6 also contacted attorneys representing Fisherman, who is on house arrest. At the time of publication, we had not received a response.

Oren and Alon are in federal custody in New York where, along with their brother Tal, they are also facing federal sex trafficking charges.

They have previously denied those allegations as well.