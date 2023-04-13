A historic, record-setting rainfall turned parts of South Florida into an extension of the Atlantic on Wednesday, with places like the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
emerging from over 25 inches of water by Thursday morning.
16 photos
1/16
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Cars navigate through flooded streets after a record amount of rain fell in the area, April 13, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida.
2/16
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Cars navigate through flooded streets after a record amount of rain fell in the area, April 13, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida.
3/16
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – APRIL 13: In this aerial view, cars navigate through flooded streets after record rains fell in the area on April 13, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. The heavy rain yesterday caused flooding as the region recorded rainfall totals of more than a foot. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
4/16
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
James Richard, left, and Katherine Arroyo make their way through a flooded street after record rains fell in the area, April 13, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida.
5/16
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – APRIL 13: Martina Spiering kayaks through a flooded street after record rains fell in the area on April 13, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. The heavy rain yesterday caused flooding as the region recorded rainfall totals of more than a foot. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
6/16
Marta Lavandier/AP
A truck drives on the flooded runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, April 13, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale.
7/16
Marta Lavandier/AP
A truck drives on the flooded runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, April 13, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Fort Lauderdale issued a state of emergency as flood conditions continued through many areas. Over 25 inches of rain fell on the airport and surrounding areas as of Thursday morning, causing widespread flooding.
8/16
Marta Lavandier/AP
Small planes are parked at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, after the airport was force to shut down due to record-setting rainfall, April 13, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale.
9/16
Marta Lavandier/AP
Passengers wait for flights to resume after Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was closed due to flooding, April 13, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale.
10/16
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – APRIL 13: Angel Vega sits in his car waiting for a tow truck after it stalled in the flood water after record rains fell in the area on April 13, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. The heavy rain yesterday caused flooding as the region recorded rainfall totals of more than a foot. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
11/16
HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA – APRIL 13: Rohain Sarkar and his son, Daxton Sarkar, stand near their vehicle that stalled in a flooded street after record rains fell in the area on April 13, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. The heavy rain yesterday caused flooding as the region recorded rainfall totals of more than a foot. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
12/16
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A cyclist rides past a car that died in the flooded road, April 12, 2023, in Dania Beach, Florida.
13/16
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Workers use a tarp to protect themselves from the rain on April 12, 2023 in Dania Beach, Florida. Heavy rain passed through the South Florida area, causing extreme flooding in the area.
14/16
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Cars drive around a stalled car in a flooded street on April 12, 2023 in Dania Beach, Florida.
15/16
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
A driver sits in their stalled car on a flooded street, April 12, 2023, in Dania Beach, Florida.
16/16
Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
A man stops to take pictures of his flooded neighborhood along Southwest 3rd Street and Southwest 4th Avenue in Dania Beach, April 12, 2023.