Record-Setting 25+ Inches of Rain Fell in Parts of Broward During Massive Storms: NWS

South Florida saw a record amount of rainfall during Wednesday’s storms that left parts of the area with massive flooding that could take days or longer to recover from.

The National Weather Service in Miami reports 25.91 inches of rain fell at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, shattering the old record of 14.59 inches set in 1979.

Hollywood received 18 inches of rain while Dania Beach got 17.3 inches. Plantation received over 15 inches of rainfall while both Lauderhill and Plantation had over 10 inches.

Broward County Public Schools said it is shutting down all schools and district offices Thursday due to the flooding. All after-school activities, events and extracurricular activities are also canceled. Miami-Dade schools will remain open.

The Broward County Courthouse and State Attorney's Office are closed Thursday. Fort Lauderdale declared an active emergency Thursday morning.

"Please stay off the roads," the declaration read in part. "There are various arterial roads with broken-down cars and tow trucks continue removing these to improve traffic flow."

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport tweeted that it was closed to flights and roadway traffic due to heavy rainfall and flooding. Officials said it's expected to remain closed until at least noon Thursday.

The upper-level roadway reopened Thursday morning to allow travelers to pick up people.

A flash flood emergency was issued for parts of Broward County, including Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, until 2 a.m. A flood warning is in effect until noon Thursday.

The National Weather Service urged residents to seek higher ground: "This is a life-threatening situation."

One of the tornado warnings was issued Wednesday night, impacting areas such as Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Davie and Plantation.

Portions of Miami-Dade and Broward also remain under a flood watch until 8 p.m. Thursday for portions of the metro and coastline areas.

Miami International Airport remains open at this time.