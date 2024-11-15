Suspect, 17 at the time, arrested in violent 2022 rape of Miami-Dade woman: Police

A suspect who was 17 when he allegedly violently robbed and raped a Miami-Dade woman who he followed home back in 2022 has been arrested, police said.

Donovan Stokes, now 20, was arrested on Oct. 24 on sexual battery and strongarm robbery charges.

He was initially taken to a juvenile detention center but was transferred to a Miami-Dade jail on Thursday, records showed.

Stokes was 17 and just days shy of his 18th birthday when the alleged incident happened on March 25, 2022.

Miami-Dade Corrections Donovan Stokes

According to an arrest report, the 45-year-old victim was walking home from a grocery store when she noticed someone following her from a distance.

When she arrived at her home, she no longer saw the person so she walked to the rear yard.

She suddenly heard a noise behind her and when she turned around, Stokes was standing in the yard, the report said.

Stokes approached her and started punching her in the face and head while saying "money, money," the report said.

The victim pointed at her purse, and Stokes took cash and the victim's phone out of her purse, the report said.

He continued to attack the woman before he brutally raped her and fled the scene, the report said.

Stokes appeared in court Friday, where Judge Mindy Glazer said investigators got his DNA off the victim's underwear.

"This happened when he was 17, he attacked this woman who was coming back from the grocery store and raped her and robbed her," Glazer said. "DNA does not lie but you are presumed not guilty sir."

Glazer appointed Stokes a public defender and ordered him held without bond.