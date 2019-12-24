AAA Offering Free Towing Through Holiday Season

In an effort to reduce the number of impaired drivers on the road this holiday season, AAA is providing its towing service for free through New Year’s Day.

The “Tow to Go” program is available from Friday, Dec. 20 to Thursday, Jan. 2 until 6 a.m. Both AAA members and non-members can take advantage of the program, which seeks to “prevent impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel and risking the lives of other motorists,” the website says.

AAA will transport impaired drivers and their vehicle to their home or a safe location within a 10 mile radius, the website says. The service is available to drivers in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend).

More than 9,960 fatalities involving a driver with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher were reported in 2014, according to AAA. That number makes up 31 percent of total traffic fatalities for the year, according to the website.

