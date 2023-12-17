Bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

At approximately 5:26 p.m. BSO Airport District deputies responded to a bomb threat at Terminal 1 in FLL, according to authorities.

According to BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis, “While investigating the incident, deputies detained an adult male for questioning.”

As a precaution, the upper level of Terminal 1 has been evacuated at this time.

BSO Bomb Squad is currently on scene investigating this active incident.

FLL posted on social media additional information on this “developing security-related incident.”

Travel Advisory Update No. 1: As a precaution, the upper level of #FLL's Terminal 1 is evacuated and the entrance to the Departures roadway is temporarily closed due to an ongoing law enforcement investigation. Motorists, however, can still access the lower-level/arrivals road. — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) December 18, 2023

