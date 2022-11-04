Nutritionist Shares Her Top 5 ‘Healthy' Fast Food Orders—They Include Taco Bell, Chick-Fil-A and Panda Express

Sometimes you're just too busy to go grocery shopping, meal prep and cook at home, so you pull up to a drive-thru. Even as a nutritionist, I've been in this situation plenty of times, and it's not the end of the world.

Small, sustainable changes are key to a healthy diet — you don't have to quit fast food cold turkey. (And yes, healthy options at Chick-fil-A and Taco Bell do exist.)

You want to look for something with a good balance of protein, complex carbs, fiber and healthy fats. I also try not to overdo it with the sodium (no more than 2,300 milligrams a day, per the American Heart Association).

Here are my top five fast food orders:

1. Panda Express Plate

What I order: Black pepper Angus steak, super greens, half order of brown rice, side of chili sauce

Price: $12.65*

Nutrition Facts:

Black Pepper Angus Steak Entree (per serving): 210 calories; 2.5 grams saturated fat; 10 grams total fat; 19 grams protein; 13 grams total carbs; 1 grams fiber; 7 grams sugars; 560 milligrams sodium

Super Greens Entree (per serving): 45 calories; 0 grams saturated fat; 2 grams total fat; 3 grams protein; 5 grams total carbs; 3 grams fiber; 2 grams sugars; 130 milligrams sodium

Brown Steamed Rice (per half serving): 210 calories; 0.5 grams saturated fat; 2 grams total fat; 4.5 grams protein; 43 grams total carbs; 2 grams fiber; 0.5 grams sugars; 7.5 milligrams sodium

You can get a nice serving of protein with the Angus steak. And the steamed broccoli, kale and cabbage is also nutritious and satisfying without packing on calories. The entire meal adds up to only 465 calories.

If you're a "volume eater" — or someone who needs to consume a lot of food to feel full — I recommend doubling up on the greens.

2. Taco Bell's Power Menu Bowl

What I order: Power Menu Bowl with grilled chicken and jalapeño peppers

Price: $7.99*

Nutrition facts:

Power Menu Bowl - Chicken (per serving): 460 calories; 6 grams saturated fat; 21 grams total fat; 27 grams protein; 41 grams total carbs; 8 grams fiber; 3 grams sugars; 1,250 milligrams sodium

This order has a delicious mix of rice, chicken, beans, guacamole, sour cream and vegetables. The portions are pretty generous, so you don't have to finish the entire meal to feel full.

I usually pair my meal with a bottle of water or a low-calorie drink. If you're a fan of the refreshing soft drink Baja Blast, Taco Bell also has a zero-sugar option.

3. Panera Bread's Panera Duets

What I order: Half order of Napa almond chicken salad sandwich and a cup of 10-vegetable soup

Price: $12.61*

Nutrition facts:

Napa Almond Chicken Salad - Half (per serving): 320 calories; 2 grams saturated fat; 13 grams total fat; 13 grams protein; 39 grams total carbs; 2 grams fiber; 6 grams sugars; 520 milligrams sodium

10-Vegetable Soup - Cup (per serving): 60 calories; 0 grams saturated fat; 1 grams total fat; 3 grams protein; 10 grams total carbs; 3 grams fiber; 4 grams sugars; 730 milligrams sodium

This sandwich features chickens raised without antibiotics, diced celery, seedless red grapes, almonds, tomatoes and salad on fresh-baked bread.

The vegetable soup is low in calories and high in nutrients, so if you're a volume eater, you can make it a bowl instead of a cup.

4. Chick-fil-A Spicy Southwest Salad

What I order: Spicy Southwest Salad with grilled nuggets and a small side of waffle potato fries

Price: $13.68*

Nutrition facts:

Spicy Southwest Salad with Grilled Nuggets (per serving): 720 calories; 3 grams saturated fat; 19 grams total fat; 39 grams protein; 29 grams total carbs; 8 grams fiber; 8 grams sugars; 1,280 milligrams sodium

Small Waffle Potato Fries (per serving): 320 calories; 2.5 grams saturated fat; 25 grams total fat; 4 grams protein; 35 grams total carbs; 4 grams fiber; 1 grams sugars; 190 milligrams sodium

This salad is packed with protein, leafy vegetables, fiber and healthy fats. I sometimes treat myself to a small side of fries. If you want to watch your sodium intake, you can ask them to hold the salt.

I try to eat my salad at the beginning of my meal to make sure I have enough room for the entire dish before I dig into the waffle fries.

5. Jimmy John's Turkey Tom

What I order: Turkey Tom on nine-grain wheat bread with extra lettuce, tomato, cucumber, hot peppers, EZ mayo, mustard and oregano

Price: $10.34*

Nutrition facts:

Turkey Tom on Wheat (per serving): 610 calories; 2.5 grams saturated fat; 25 grams total fat; 31 grams protein; 62 grams total carbs; 5 grams fiber; 10 grams sugars; 1,080 milligrams sodium

This is a pretty simple sandwich with mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato. I always add extra vegetables to make it more nutritious.

I also replace the regular white bread with Jimmy John's nine-grain wheat bread. While the wheat bread is slightly higher in calories, the extra fiber keeps me full longer. Add guacamole or olive oil for healthy fats.

*New York City prices, according to the restaurants' websites at time of publication.

Samar Kullab is a Chicago-based dietitian and nutritionist. Follow her on TikTok and Instagram.

