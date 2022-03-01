Money Report

AMC Is Charging More for ‘The Batman' Tickets as It Tests Out a New Pricing Model

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin | GC Images | Getty Images
  • AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said the movie theater chain is testing out variable pricing in the U.S.
  • That means newly released films could cost more than other films playing in the same theaters at the same time.
  • The first film to test this new pricing model is Warner Bros.' "The Batman."
  • It is unclear how much more tickets will cost for new blockbuster releases.

Your ticket to see Warner Bros.' "The Batman" could cost more if you book with AMC.

On Tuesday, the company's CEO, Adam Aron, said the movie theater chain was testing out variable pricing in the U.S. That means new releases could cost more than other films playing in the same theaters at the same time.

It is unclear how much more tickets will cost for new movies. AMC did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

AMC had previously successfully raised weekend prices above midweek prices and is following a playbook it has utilized internationally for years, Aron said Tuesday.

"This is all quite novel in the United States, but actually AMC has been doing it for years in our European theaters," he said during an earnings call. "Indeed, in Europe, we charge a premium for the best seats in the house, as do just about all of the sellers of tickets in other industries."

Aron said AMC has been a "bolder thinker" when it comes to cinema ticket pricing and is willing to take a risk in trying this new pricing concept.

"The Batman" hits theaters Friday. The film is expected to gross at least $80 million during its opening weekend in North America.

