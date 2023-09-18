Apple just released its big annual iPhone update. Here's what's new and how to install it

Apple released iOS 17 for iPhones, its biggest software update of the year.

Apple released iOS 17 for iPhones on Monday. It's Apple's biggest software update of the year, and is available for anyone with an iPhone from 2018 or later.

The company releases a big update to the iPhone's operating system every year alongside new iPhones, and you don't necessarily need to buy a new device to get access to the latest software.

This year's update has a lot of improvements to some of the most used apps, including the Phone app, Messages and Safari.

There are a lot of changes, but here are some of the highlights you need to know about:

Apple

Contact posters. One of the biggest changes will be a new feature that allows iPhone users to choose a picture and font to change how they appear when they call other people's iPhones. With iOS 17, users can create your own "contact poster" in a very similar way to how users can customize their lock screen.

Source: Apple Inc.

Roadside assistance. The feature will let users with recent phones call AAA in the U.S. through satellites, if there's no cell service. It requires a phone with Apple's satellite service called SOS, so will only work on last year's iPhone 14 or this year's iPhone 15.

Kif Leswing/CNBC

Stickers. While the iPhone has had stickers — little images you can place on top of chats — for a few years now, in iOS 17, Apple has put all of the sticker features in a new piece of software that can be accessed through the new iMessage interface. The new "experience," as Apple calls it, can use machine learning to automatically cut subjects — like your cat's face — out of photos to make new stickers from them.

Todd Haselton | CNBC

Standby dock mode. iPhones charging horizontally on a magnetic MagSafe dock now turn into a sort of dashboard that can display the time, your photos, upcoming appointments, information in Widgets, or even a "Live Activity" such as a tracker for your Uber Eats delivery.

Source: Apple

Live voicemails. Now, when users receive a call, they can send it directly to voicemail with a button on the iPhone's lock screen. If the caller leaves a voicemail, it will be transcribed in real time, allowing the user to decide if it's something they might want to pick up, after all.

How to install iOS 17 on your iPhone