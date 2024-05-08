Autistic student slapped by teacher at Cutler Bay school, mom says

The mother of a child with autism is in disbelief after a teacher is accused of slapping her son at a Cutler Bay school.

Miami-Dade School district officials confirmed an arrest was made after the incident happened at Whigham Elementary.

Isaiah Torres' mother said music teacher Erbil Barkley slapped the 8-year-old, though it's unclear why.

"My son had nightmares last night, my son didn't sleep good, my son has pain because he keeps on touching the side of the area and I know it had to have been traumatic for him," the mother told NBC6 in a phone interview Wednesday.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said Barkley, who was hired last year, has been fired.

"Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is deeply disturbed by the case against this former employee. Immediately upon learning of the initial allegations, his employment with the District was terminated and he is prevented from seeking future employment at M-DCPS," the district said in a statement. "The safety of our students is of paramount importance to us, and we commend the diligent work of Miami-Dade Schools Police which resulted in this arrest."