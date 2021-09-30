Apple's Big iPhone Update Lets You FaceTime With Windows and Android Users — Here's How

Apple's big iOS 15 update for iPhones lets you invite Windows and Android users into your FaceTime calls.

It's the first time that's been possible. Previously, FaceTime calls were limited to people using iPhones, iPads and Macs.

Here's a guide that shows you how to FaceTime with Windows and Android users.

Now, when you start a FaceTime call from an iPhone, you can invite people using other gadgets, like a Windows computer or an Android phone. All you do is send them a link that they can open in a web browser to join the call. It means you and your family don't have to pick a different app if you have a mix of people using different software.

You have to approve anyone who tries to join using that link, which helps prevent random people who get the link from joining your call. One note: someone still needs an Apple device, like an iPhone or an iPad, to start the call. But then anyone can join.

Here's what to do:

Install iOS 15 if you haven't already.

Open FaceTime on your iPhone (or iPad.)

Tap the "Create Link" button on the top left.

Choose how you want to send the link. You can send it via a text message, email, or through any third-party messaging apps on your device, like Teams or Slack. Send it.

You'll see the main FaceTime screen after you've sent the link to a friend.

Now tap "FaceTime Link" on the left to start the call from your iPhone or iPad.

Tap "Join."

Now anyone who has the link can click the link, enter their name, and request to join the conversation.

As the host, you'll now approve anyone who wants to join by tapping a green checkmark button.

That's it!