Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Joe Biden

Asia Markets Fall as Russia Attacks Ukraine; Oil and Gold Prices Pop

By Abigail Ng, CNBC

Toru Hanai | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Shares in Asia-Pacific declined on Thursday.
  • Fears over the escalating tensions in Russia and Ukraine remain in focus. Ukraine on Wednesday announced that it intends to impose a state of emergency for 30 days with the possibility of an extension. The measure must first be approved by parliament.
  • Major averages in the U.S. fell to fresh lows for the year overnight on Wall Street.

SINGAPORE — Oil futures jumped and Asia-Pacific shares fell on Thursday as investors watched the escalating situation between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a public address that he had authorized a military operation in Ukraine, and NBC News reported explosions were heard in Kyiv.

U.S. crude futures rose 6.21% to trade at $97.82 per barrel in Asia on Thursday. The international benchmark Brent crude futures climbed by 6.54% to $103.17 per barrel, crossing the $100 level for the first time since 2014.

Spot gold, traditionally a safe haven in times of uncertainty, rose 1.86% and last traded at $1,943.10.

Markets across Asia were in negative territory.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 declined by 1.81% to close at 25,970.82, while the Topix slid by 1.25% to 1,857.58.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

Special Reports 7 mins ago

The Black Equity Index Is a New Way for Companies to Measure and Advance Racial Equity in the Workplace

business 21 mins ago

The Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Is Worth the Price Tag, If You're Willing to Let Loose and Play

South Korea's Kospi was down 2.6% at 2,648.80, and the Kosdaq dropped 3.32% to 848.21. The Bank of Korea kept interest rates unchanged at 1.25% at its meeting on Thursday. However, it predicted that consumer price inflation will run "substantially above 3% for a considerable time."

The Shanghai composite in mainland China fell 1.7% to close at 3,429.96 and the Shenzhen component dropped 2.2% to 13,252.24.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 3.6% in late trade. Shares of Chinese artificial intelligence firm SenseTime Group plunged around 11% after Hang Seng Indexes announced that its weighting in the Hang Seng Tech index when it is included in March would be 0.24%, revised down from 3.94%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 2.99% to 6,990.6, with banks, miners and oil stocks largely down.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 3.45% lower.

On the earnings front, Alibaba will be reporting its third-quarter earnings late in Asia.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

Concerns over the escalating tensions in Russia and Ukraine remain in focus.

Ukraine on Wednesday announced that it intends to impose a state of emergency for 30 days with the possibility of an extension. The measure must first be approved by parliament. The country also warned its citizens to leave Russia and avoid traveling there.

The S&P 500 is officially in a correction. Why it may be a buying opportunity

Morgan Stanley says stick to the fundamentals as the market worries over Ukraine and the Fed

These 4 dividend ETFs with low expense ratios are a cheap way to play the income investing trend

The crisis entered a new phase this week when Putin said Moscow would formally recognize the independence of two pro-Moscow breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Russian state-controlled media reported that Moscow had started evacuating people from its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

Overnight on Wall Street, the three major indexes continued to fall. The S&P 500 fell 1.8% and slid deeper into correction, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.38% to 33,131.76. The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite lost 2.6% to 13,037.49.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.522, up from 96.190.

The Japanese yen traded at 114.44 per dollar, while the Australian dollar was at $0.7177 after falling from $0.7233.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenMarketsBreaking News: MarketsAsia NewsAsia Markets
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us