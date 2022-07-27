Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Archer-Daniels-Midland Is a Buy

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co: "I like Archer-Daniels. ... I say we buy it."

Playtika Holding Corp: "The stock has gone down since we liked it, so we've not necessarily been in a great call on it, but it's very inexpensive."

Lithium Americas Corp: "The only [lithium play] I really liked is Albemarle, that's a real company. ... I'd actually rather buy Tesla, which buys a lot of lithium."

Perion Network Ltd: "It just has not made a lot of money for shareholders."

