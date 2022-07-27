Cramer's Lightning Round: Archer-Daniels-Midland Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co: "I like Archer-Daniels. ... I say we buy it."

Playtika Holding Corp: "The stock has gone down since we liked it, so we've not necessarily been in a great call on it, but it's very inexpensive."

Lithium Americas Corp: "The only [lithium play] I really liked is Albemarle, that's a real company. ... I'd actually rather buy Tesla, which buys a lot of lithium."

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Perion Network Ltd: "It just has not made a lot of money for shareholders."

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com