Cramer's Lightning Round: I Think Vericel Corp Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Penn National Gaming: "I like Penn National. I liked it low. I liked it high. I think Penn National is a winner. I think that it's done a lot of good things, and it's just that gambling has just become a very difficult job. We know those stocks have been in a terrible war, so don't expect anything near term, but I do like Penn Nat."

Vericel Corp.: "They actually have revenue. I totally agree with you. I think it's a buy. They've got good technology. It's the type of stuff that a company is going to want to buy them, so I say stick with it. Maybe even buy some more."

Plug Power: "Now, the reason why it's down is because we don't like the speculative stocks anymore. Once the Fed starts raising rates, I continue to say that to you, you've got to make something and sell it at a profit. Right now, Plug Power doesn't. That said, it a spec on the hydrogen economy, and it is a legitimate hydrogen player."

BP Midstream Partners: "You take profits on that. You won. You win the lottery on that one. ... That was a major home run for you. I want to congratulate you."

Nextdoor: "You're right to worry because this company doesn't make any money, but I would say let's put some away because the fabulous Sarah Friar is the CEO, and she is a money maker. At [$8.82], I have to say that I would be very happy to pick some stock up in that one."

