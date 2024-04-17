Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Critical chip firm ASML posts profit beat but sales miss expectations with 22% drop

By Arjun Kharpal,CNBC

Emmanuel Dunand | AFP | Getty Images
  • ASML on Monday said first quarter profit beat expectations while sales missed forecasts, with the compant sticking to its full-year outlook.
  • Peter Wennink, CEO of ASML, called 2024 a "transition year" for the company.

ASML on Monday said first quarter profit beat expectations while sales missed forecasts, with the compant sticking to its full-year outlook.

Here's how ASML did versus LSEG consensus estimates:

  • Net sales: 5.29 billion euros ($5.62 billion) versus 5.39 billion euros expected.
  • Net profit: 1.22 billion euros versus 1.07 billion euros exepected.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Net sales fell 21.6% year-on-year while net income dropped 37.4%.

"Our outlook for the full year 2024 is unchanged, with the second half of the year expected to be stronger than the first half, in line with the industry's continued recovery from the downturn," Peter Wennink, CEO of ASML said in a statement.

"We see 2024 as a transition year with continued investments in both capacity ramp and technology, to be ready for the turn in the cycle."

Money Report

16 mins ago

A shift to renewable energy is ‘hopeless' without efficiencies, environmentalist says

18 mins ago

Art dealing can be a tricky business. Insiders share the ins and outs of their ‘unusual' world

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us