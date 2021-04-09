Elon Musk's Neuralink Explains How a Monkey Used Its Brain-Computer Tech to Play Pong

A 3 minute 27 second YouTube video appears to show the monkey controlling a computer with its brain activity.

The nine-year-old macaque had two Neuralink devices put on on each side of his brain about six weeks ago.

The devices are connected to 2,000 tiny wires that observe neural activity in the monkey's brain.

Neuralink, the brain machine interface company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has published a YouTube video of a macaque monkey called Pager playing the video game Pong with its mind.

The 3 minute 27 second video, shared by Musk on Twitter late Thursday, appears to show the monkey controlling a computer with its brain activity.

"A monkey is literally playing a video game telepathically using a brain chip," Musk wrote on Twitter.

In the video, a narrator attempts to explain how Pager is able to play Pong with his mind.

The nine-year-old monkey, which had two Neuralink devices put on each side of his brain about six weeks ago, learned how to use a joystick to move a cursor to targets on a screen in exchange for a banana smoothie delivered through a straw, the narrator says.

Monkey plays Pong with his mind https://t.co/35NIFm4C7T — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2021

He goes on to explain that the company's "Link" devices recorded Pager's neuron activity while he interacted with the computer. This was possible due to the more than 2,000 tiny wires implanted in the regions of his motor cortex that co-ordinate hand and arm movements, the narrator said.

This data was then fed into a "decoder algorithm" to predict Pager's intended hand movements in real time.

Once the decoder had been calibrated, Neuralink said the monkey was able to use it to move the cursor where he wanted it to go, instead of relying on the joystick.

Indeed, the YouTube video shows Pager controlling a paddle in the arcade game Pong while the joystick is unplugged.

Pigs to monkeys

In August, Neuralink conducted a live demo of its technology on three pigs. An audience was shown real-time neural signals from one of the pigs, which Musk named Gertrude.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Neuralink ultimately wants to increase the rate at which information can flow from the human brain to a machine.

While the technology is still in its infancy, Neuralink hopes that its devices will soon allow paralyzed humans to use their minds to operate machines.

On Thursday, Musk said the first Neuralink product will allow a paralyzed human to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using their thumbs.

First @Neuralink product will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2021

AI is only going to get smarter and Neuralink's technology could one day allow humans to "go along for the ride," Musk said in an interview on Clubhouse in January.

To illustrate the pace of progress in AI, the innovator — who believes that machine intelligence will eventually surpass human intelligence — pointed to breakthroughs made at research labs like OpenAI, which he co-founded, and DeepMind, a London AI lab that was acquired by Google in 2014. DeepMind has "run out of games to win at basically," said Musk, who was an early investor in the company.

People are in effect already "cyborgs" because they have a tertiary "digital layer" thanks to phones, computers and applications, according to Musk.

"With a direct neural interface, we can improve the bandwidth between your cortex and your digital tertiary layer by many orders of magnitude," he said. "I'd say probably at least 1,000, or maybe 10,000, or more."

The digital layer he refers to could be anything from a person's iPhone to their Twitter account.

Long term, Musk claims that Neuralink could allow humans to send concepts to one another using telepathy and exist in a "saved state" after they die that could then be put into a robot or another human. He acknowledged that he was delving into sci-fi territory.