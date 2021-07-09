European Stocks Open Higher After Global Sell-Off on Recovery Concerns

The travel sector has been particularly hit by covid restrictions, but news on Thursday that the U.K. is easing some of the quarantine rules is supporting the sector in early trading.

G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors are meeting in Venice, Italy, to talk about tax and the economic recovery.

LONDON — European stocks opened higher on Friday morning despite a global sell-off on concerns about the economic recovery.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was trading 0.45% higher shortly after the bourses opened in Europe. The index had slid nearly 2% on Thursday, with retailers dropping 3.2% to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses slid deep into negative territory.

In the first minutes of trading on Friday, autos and travel stocks were leading the gains, up about 1%.

The travel sector has been hit hard by Covid restrictions, but news on Thursday that the U.K. is easing some of the quarantine rules is supporting the sector in early Friday trading.

The U.K. government said that double-vaccinated people will be allowed to travel without having to self-isolate on their return, unless they are traveling from a high-level risk country. The government also said it was working to lift quarantine rules for double-vaccinated people visiting the U.K.

On Friday, shares in Asia-Pacific fell on renewed Covid concerns. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 led losses among the region's major markets as it fell 1.7% in afternoon trade, while the Topix index shed 1.48%.

Olympics organizers will ban spectators from the upcoming summer games in Tokyo, after a state of emergency in the city was declared by Japan on Thursday as the country sees rising Covid-19 cases. The state of emergency will last till August 22.

Back in Europe, G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors are meeting in Venice, Italy, to talk about tax and the economic recovery.

On the data front, there will be a May flash GDP figure for the U.K. and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will speak at an OECD Global Forum on Productivity.

Enjoyed this article?

For exclusive stock picks, investment ideas and CNBC global livestream

Sign up for CNBC Pro

Start your free trial now

- CNBC's Eustance Huang contributed to this report.