Fetterman plans to return donation tied to Menendez ‘in envelopes stuffed with $100 bills,' spokesman says

Sen. John Fetterman's campaign received $5,000 from the leadership PAC of Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey during the 2022 election cycle.

The Pennsylvania senator's spokesman said, "We are in the process of returning the money in envelopes stuffed with $100 bills."

Fetterman is one of only two Senate Democrats to call on Menendez to resign because of his indictment on bribery charges.

Sen. Sherrod Brown called on Menendez to resign.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., will return $5,000 in contributions from a political action committee tied to Sen. Bob Menendez "in envelopes stuffed with $100 bills" because of the New Jersey Democrat's indictment on bribery charges, Fetterman's spokesman said.

Fetterman's campaign received $5,000 from Menendez's leadership PAC during the 2022 election cycle, according to the nonpartisan site OpenSecrets.

The Pennsylvania senator's spokesman told NBC News, "We are in the process of returning the money in envelopes stuffed with $100 bills."

The news was first reported by The Messenger.

Fetterman was the first Democratic senator to call on Menendez to resign after he and his wife, Nadine Menendez, were charged with three bribery-related counts in federal court in New York.

Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio on Monday became the second Democrat to tell Menendez to step down.

"Senator Menendez has broken the public trust and should resign from the U.S. Senate," Brown said in a statement.

Brown leads the powerful Senate Banking Committee, which Menendez sits on.

Prosecutors said that during a raid last year on Menendez's New Jersey home and a safe deposit box, federal agents found more than $480,000 in cash, scores of gold bars and a luxury vehicle that were the "fruits of [the couple's] corrupt bribery agreement" with three New Jersey businessmen.Menendez has refused to resign.

During a statement to reporters Monday, Menendez suggested that the cash found by investigators "were monies drawn from my personal savings account based on the income that I have lawfully derived."