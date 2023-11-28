Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch deposed in Smartmatic election lawsuit

- Rupert Murdoch is being deposed in the $2.7 billion Smartmatic defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp. over allegedly damaging election lies, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC.
Rupert Murdoch is being deposed under oath Tuesday as part of the $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit filed against Fox Corp. by the voting technology company Smartmatic, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Also on CNBC
Copyright CNBC