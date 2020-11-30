Asia-Pacific Stocks Edge Higher; Private Survey of Chinese Manufacturing Activity Ahead

The Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for November is expected at around 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is also set to announce its interest rate decision at around 11:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were higher in Tuesday morning trade as investors await the release of a private survey of China's manufacturing activity.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 advanced 0.88% in early trade while the Topix index added 0.78%. South Korea's Kospi gained 1.03%.

Shares in Australia also edged higher, as the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.59%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.18% higher.

On Monday, the official manufacturing PMI for November came in at 52.1, according to the National Bureau of Statistics — the highest reading in more than three years. PMI readings above 50 signify expansion, while those below that level represent contraction.

Ahead of that announcement, the Australian dollar was at $0.7357 after declining from levels around $0.74 yesterday.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 271.73 points to close at 29,638.64. The S&P 500 declined 0.5% to end its trading day at 3,621.63 while the Nasdaq Composite closed 0.1% lower at 12,198.74.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 91.869 after an earlier rise from levels around 91.6.

The Japanese yen traded at 104.35 per dollar following a weakening yesterday from levels below 104 against the greenback.

