Mixed Early Trade in Asia-Pacific After a Quiet Wall Street, NetEase Higher Earnings

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly upbeat on Friday against a mostly muted Wall Street looking to revive its recent market rally.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia rose 0.0.1%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 increased 0.51% while the Topix index added 0.45% whereas the Kospi was slight down at 0.38%.

Japan's July headline inflation has risen to 2.6% from 2.4% in June. That was above expectations of 2.2% and higher than the Bank of Japan's goal of 2.0%.

New Zealand posted slightly higher exports in July at $6.68 billion New Zealand dollars ($4.17 billion) from NZ$6.27 billion. But imports also rose to NZ$7.77 billion for July from NZ$7.38 billion in June.

Malaysia will release its trade figures for July later in the day.

After Tencent's second quarter revenue slide earlier this week, fellow tech giant NetEase offered the markets a sweetener posting a nearly 13% year-on-year increase in its second quarter net revenue, beating expectations.

There were revisions galore for China's GDP growth in the past day. Goldman Sachs and Nomura downgraded their forecasts citing weaker demand, uncertainties stemming from zero-Covid policy and an energy crunch.

China GDP growth lethargy in motion

Capital Economics senior China economist Julian Evans-Pritchard said in a note on Thursday that prospects of a post-Omicron rebound for China were poor, especially against a backdrop of a spiraling housing market and slow credit appetite despite policy easing.

"More support is on its way but it will probably be too late too little to prevent output from stagnating this year. And once the economy does return to growth, it will be at a slower pace than in the past," he said.

China's current economic problems would worsen if not for exports that have boomed lately, Evans-Pritchard said.

But there are signs that demand is now dropping due to a global economic slowdown and a reversal in the pandemic-induced shift toward goods consumption, he added.

The Chinese central bank surprised this week with a 10 basis point cut to its key interest rate on Monday.

"We now expect two more 10 basis points cuts over the remainder of this year and continue to forecast a RRR cut next quarter. These moves will be largely symbolic, however," Evans-Pritchard said.

"The PBOC wants to reassure market participants and its political bosses in Zhongnanhai that it is taking action to shore up the economy. But in practice, the central bank still appears reluctant to slash rates on the scale needed to make a meaningful difference to loan demand," he added.

— Su-Lin Tan

— Zavier Ong

— Jenni Reid

