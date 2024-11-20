Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Nvidia to report third-quarter earnings after the bell

By Kif Leswing,CNBC

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang arrives at the launch of the supercomputer Gefion, at the Vilhelm Lauritzen Terminal in Kastrup, Denmark, Oct. 23, 2024.
Ritzau Scanpix | Mads Claus Rasmussen | Via Reuters
  • Nvidia reports fiscal third-quarter earnings Wednesday after the market closes.

Nvidia reports fiscal third-quarter earnings Wednesday after the market closes.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Here's what Wall Street is looking for, per LSEG consensus estimates:

  • Revenue: $33.16 billion
  • Earnings per share: 75 cents, adjusted

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

How Nvidia sees the current quarter shaping up is even more important than the results. Investors want to see if the chipmaker can continue to grow at a fierce rate, even as the artificial intelligence boom enters its third year. Wall Street expects Nvidia to forecast 82 cents per share on $37.08 billion in sales.

Much of that future growth will have to come from Blackwell, its next-generation AI chip for data centers currently shipping to customers Microsoft, Google and Oracle.

Analysts will listen carefully to comments from CEO Jensen Huang to hear what he says about the demand for Blackwell. The company could also address reports that some of the systems based on Blackwell chips are experiencing overheating issues.

Money Report

news 36 mins ago

Could Trump reinstate the student debt that Biden forgave? Here's what experts say

news 46 mins ago

Senate Democrats seek evidence from FBI sex-trafficking probe of Trump AG pick Matt Gaetz

In August, Nvidia said it expected about "several billion" in Blackwell sales during the January quarter.

Nvidia stock has nearly tripled since the start of 2024.

The company reported a 122% growth in sales in the most recent quarter, but that was a slowdown from the 262% year-over-year growth it reported in the April quarter and the 265% growth in the January quarter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us