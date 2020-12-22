Pentagon Sends 7,000 Gallons of Eggnog and 21,000 Pounds of Ham to U.S. Troops Around the World

Ahead of the holiday season, the Pentagon sent nearly 51,000 pounds of roasted turkey and 7,000 gallons of eggnog to American troops stationed on U.S. military installations around the world.

In all, the Departments' Defense Logistics Agency delivered nearly 300,000 pounds of traditional holiday food, such as ham and sweet potatoes, to service members throughout the Middle East, Europe, Africa, as well as other locations.

WASHINGTON – Ahead of the holiday season, the Pentagon sent nearly 51,000 pounds of roasted turkey and 7,000 gallons of eggnog to American troops stationed on U.S. military installations around the world.

This year, the holiday meals will be switched to grab-and-go style takeout instead of large group gatherings in dining facilities in order to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, the Pentagon said in a statement.

"This year, despite the additional complexities that Covid-19 put in front of us, the DLA Troop Support Subsistence team went above and beyond to make sure our service men and women around the world will have a wonderful Christmas dinner," said Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence.

"Giving our men and women in uniform a taste of home during the holidays, especially in this extraordinarily difficult year, is extremely important," he added.

In all, the Departments' Defense Logistics Agency delivered nearly 300,000 pounds of traditional holiday food, such as ham and sweet potatoes, to service members throughout the Middle East, Europe, Africa, as well as other locations.

This year's menu includes:

• 9,000 whole turkeys

• 51,000 pounds of roasted turkeys

• 74,000 pounds of beef

• 21,000 pounds of ham

• 67,000 pounds of shrimp

• 16,000 pounds of sweet potatoes

• 19,000 pounds of pies and cakes

• 7,000 gallons of eggnog